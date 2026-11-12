Man Arrested for Serial Assaults on Seven Women at Huddersfield University

West Yorkshire Police arrested a 29-year-old man after seven women reported being sexually assaulted by him in and around the University of Huddersfield between 6pm and 6:30pm on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested after seven women said they were assaulted on a university campus in the space of just 30 minutes. Officers were called to Huddersfield University on Tuesday by security staff following several reports of a man approaching and sexually touching women around and near the campus on Tuesday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.

They found that seven women had been approached and sexually assaulted by a suspect between 6pm and 6.30pm. West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incidents occurred in and around the University of Huddersfield's grounds. The force stated that it attended the university on Tuesday evening after being called by its security office. It established that all of the incidents happened between 18:00 and 18:30 GMT.

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West Yorkshire Police Arrest Man

A spokesperson for the police force provided further details regarding the nature of the attacks. The spokesperson said that the women had made off from a suspect after he approached and grabbed at them. This adds clarity to the sequence of events leading up to the reporting of the sexual assaults. A 29-year-old man was later arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of sexual assault.

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He remains in police custody on Wednesday as the investigation continues. The force said officers remain in close contact with the university. The institution is supporting those affected by the incident. Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley addressed the community regarding the distress caused.

She said: We fully recognise the distress and concern this incident has caused and can confirm a comprehensive investigation remains ongoing. The police emphasized their ongoing cooperation with local partners. Det Insp Sarah Bradley said: We continue to work closely with our partners at the university to provide reassurance to students and staff. She added that they remain fully committed to supporting victims and safeguarding those who live, study and work in Huddersfield.

Investigation Treated as High Priority

The comprehensive investigation is being treated with high priority due to the serial nature of the offences. Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to come forward.