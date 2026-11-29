Milon Matubber, arrested at Stansted Airport, has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Wania Islam, who was found dead at a house in Grosvenor Gardens, East Ham. He was on police bail at the time of the alleged attack.

A man has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead at a house in east London. Milon Matubber was arrested at Stansted Airport on Friday and has now been charged, police said.

The teenager, who died at the scene, has been named by the Met Police as Wania Islam. Her next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers. Police were called to a property in Grosvenor Gardens, East Ham, at around 3.40pm on Friday following reports of concern for the welfare of a teenage girl. A man arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of her murder was on police bail at the time of the alleged attack, reports say.

Also read Man Arrested at Stansted Airport Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Girl in East Ham

Suspect on Police Bail

The man, who was known to the teenager, was on bail pending further investigation after being arrested on November 16 following reports of an earlier incident. The Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards is understood to have been informed and is assessing the information. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also been informed.

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Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley, who is leading the investigation, said: My thoughts are with Wania's friends and family at this truly terrible time as they try to come to terms with their unimaginable loss. Although a man has been charged, our inquiries are continuing at pace. He urged anyone with footage or information that could help the investigation to contact police.

What may seem like a small piece of information could prove vital to our investigation and helping us secure justice for Wania's loved ones, he said. Detective Chief Superintendent Jo Lloyd, who leads policing in north-east London, said: Our thoughts are with this young girl's family and friends as they face an unimaginable loss. The death of a child is a devastating tragedy and specialist officers are supporting her loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

I understand the shock and concern this will cause locally. I want to reassure residents that specialist detectives are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances and secure answers for the young girl's family. At this stage, we have no evidence to suggest there is any wider risk to the public. We believe this to be an isolated incident and that the suspect was known to the victim.

Neighbourhood officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and support. If you have concerns or information, please speak to them. They are there to support both the investigation and the community at what is an incredibly difficult time. On Saturday evening, about 100 people gathered in Grosvenor Gardens for a candlelit vigil to pay their respects to Wania.

Flowers and candles were laid as rain fell. Newham councillor Mehmood Mirza gave a brief speech, telling the vigil: Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones. A man would lead Islamic prayers because the victim is a Muslim, he said, before confirming that prayers from any faith are also welcome. A cordon was still in place and a police officer guarded the doorway to the crime scene, as people placed candles outside.

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Community Vigil Held

On Saturday, a small police cordon was in place outside the property where the girl is suspected to have been killed. Cllr Mirza said the two-storey terraced house was home to a Bangladeshi family of five. He said the family, made up of a husband and wife, the teenage girl and two younger boys, had lived in the street for a few years. He described Wania as an ordinary girl and a GCSE student.

Cllr Mirza added: It is shocking news for the community because it's quite a gentle neighbourhood, very quiet neighbourhood, and most of the people know each other, this family being known to all the residents around here. A couple living nearby said they have seen police cars parked outside the property on multiple occasions previously.

One resident said: I came back from work and I just saw her outside crying and she was crying and she was just like is she alive? , and she was really distraught. Another woman said: The lady next door was running around and saying she's missing her daughter, then the police came and told us to go in.

Newham Mayor Pays Tribute

Newham mayor Forhad Hussain said he is deeply saddened by the girl's death, adding: My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends and loved ones as they face an unimaginable loss. I also want to acknowledge the impact this tragedy will have on her school community and on residents across our borough. No family should ever have to endure the loss of a child, and Newham stands together in mourning the loss of a young life.

Police said they believe the suspect was known to the victim and there is no evidence to suggest a wider risk to the public. Anyone who may have information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 4208/27NOV.