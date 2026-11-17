Joseph Gerard Cancellare faces aggravated battery charges after mailing a peanut butter card to a woman with a severe allergy, triggering a medical emergency.

Joseph Gerard Cancellare, 68, was arrested on November 13 in Plantation, Florida, and charged with aggravated battery and culpable negligence. The charges stem from an incident where Cancellare allegedly mailed a blue envelope containing peanut butter to a woman with a severe allergy. This action triggered a dangerous medical emergency for the victim, causing her significant physical distress and long-term anguish.

Medical Emergency and Physical Symptoms

The victim returned home from work on August 14, 2025, and discovered a greasy blue envelope in her mailbox with unrecognized handwriting. Upon opening the package, she found peanut butter spread across the inside of a card. She immediately recognized the allergen, dropped the envelope, and rushed inside to wash her hands. Despite her quick reaction, she developed hives on both arms and experienced a tingling sensation in her limbs that persisted for six hours. Legal documents state that without immediate medical intervention, exposure to such cross-contamination could have been fatal.

Also read Hull taxi driver dies in horror crash after altercation as man, 62, arrested

Postal Tracking and Identification

Investigators identified Cancellare through surveillance footage from the Davie Post Office, where he purchased two Forever stamps for the envelope. The USPS self-service kiosk recorded his image, and the Visa card used for the purchase was traced back to him. The affidavit notes that Cancellare knew the victim had a severe allergy widely known among her friends and family. He allegedly knew the risk because the victim and his partner had attended dinners together numerous times, where she had to be mindful of avoiding peanuts.

Victim Impact and Legal Allegations

The probable cause affidavit states that Cancellare knew peanut butter could be deadly to the victim. She reported the incident to Plantation authorities on the same day, leading to contact between local police and a United States postal inspector. The victim testified that she had to be extremely careful about exposure to peanut oil or cross-contaminated items. The ordeal caused her extreme distress, which remained visible when she gave her statement over a year later. She expressed a clear desire to press charges against Cancellare for endangering her life.

Advertisement

Charges, Bond, and Court Proceedings

Cancellare was arrested in the 1000 block of NW 86th Avenue and posted a bond of $20,000, split as $10,000 for each charge. Broward County court records confirm his release, but no next court date has been set as of Tuesday afternoon. The affidavit also mentions that Cancellare exposed countless other people to peanut butter, highlighting the broader context of the 22 million Americans with food allergies. The Plantation Police Department and USPS have been contacted for further comment, but no additional statements were provided.

Community Safety and Allergy Awareness

This case underscores the life-threatening nature of severe food allergies and the potential for malicious intent. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America estimates that approximately 22 million Americans live with food allergies. The victim's ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the precautions required by those with extreme sensitivities. Cancellare's actions, allegedly driven by contentious personal relationships, have led to serious criminal charges. The legal process will now determine the full extent of his culpability in this dangerous act.