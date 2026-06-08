Man Arrested in Connection with 2004 Murder of Tyrone Clarke

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tyrone Clarke, 22 years after his death. Lorraine Fraser, Tyrone's mum, has appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tyrone Clarke , 22 years after his death. The force said a man was arrested on June 5 and has since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson said detectives arrested a man on Friday, June 5, in connection with the 2004 murder of Tyrone Clarke. Lorraine Fraser, Tyrone's mum, said she has had to live with her son's murder for 22 years and appealed for anyone with any information to come forward. She said, 'I want to get on with my life as much as I can, I don't want this anymore but I feel like I have to carry on for my son.

My son was murdered, and I've had to live with that for 22 years. I would appeal to anyone with any information, please come forward, put me out of my misery. The police investigation into Tyrone's murder has been ongoing for years, with detectives re-examining evidence and interviewing witnesses. The force has also been working with the public to gather new information and piece together the events surrounding Tyrone's death.

The case has been a source of pain and frustration for the community, with many feeling that justice has not been served. Lorraine Fraser's appeal for information has sparked a renewed sense of urgency and hope that the case will be solved. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working tirelessly to bring closure to the family and the community.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking justice and holding those responsible accountable. The police are committed to solving the case and bringing peace to the family and the community. The community is coming together to support the family and the police in their efforts to solve the case. The case is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of violence and the need for communities to work together to prevent such tragedies from happening again





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Tyrone Clarke Murder Arrest Investigation Justice

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