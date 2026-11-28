A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old girl was found dead at a property in Grosvenor Gardens, East Ham, on Friday afternoon. Police believe the suspect was known to the victim and say the incident is isolated.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old girl died at a property in east London on Friday afternoon. The man was detained at Stansted Airport on Friday evening and remains in police custody.

Teenager Found Dead in East Ham

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was known to the victim and the incident is believed to be isolated. Emergency services were called to a property in Grosvenor Gardens, East Ham, at about 15:40 BST on Friday, November 27. They were responding to reports of concern for the welfare of a teenage girl. Officers arrived alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Also read Girl, 16, found 'murdered' in east London with man, 48, arrested at Stansted

Despite extensive efforts by all emergency response teams, the 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The discovery of her body in the early afternoon triggered the immediate deployment of specialist homicide detectives. The investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police following the death of the teenager. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the exact cause of death.

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Detective Chief Superintendent Jo Lloyd, who leads policing in north east London, confirmed the arrest and provided details on the suspect's location. She said: Our thoughts are with this young girl's family and friends as they face an unimaginable loss. She described the death of a child as a devastating tragedy and expressed deep sympathy for the girl's family and friends.

Lloyd said in a statement: Neighbourhood officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and support. If you have concerns or information, please speak to them. She emphasized that there is no evidence to suggest any wider risk to the public at this stage. The incident is believed to be isolated.

Police Ask Public for Information

The Metropolitan Police are actively seeking information from the public to help establish the full circumstances of the death. They are keen to hear from anyone who may have information, CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, or mobile phone footage from the area around the time of the incident. Authorities believe that small details could prove crucial to the investigation.

Lloyd added officers were keen to hear from anyone who may have information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area who has not yet spoken to police. Residents are urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4208/27NOV, if they have any relevant information. The girl's family have been informed of the arrest and are being supported by specialist officers. The Met Police are providing specialist support to the loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

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The family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The arrest at a major transport hub suggests the suspect may have been attempting to leave the area or the country. This arrest marks a significant development in the investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing as detectives work tirelessly to secure answers for the young girl's family.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

This remains a breaking news story, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.