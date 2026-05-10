Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Car Ploughed into Pedestrians in Nottinghamshire

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Market Place, Arnold, in Nottinghamshire, leaving five people injured. One man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while four other men suffered less serious injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car ploughed into pedestrians, leaving five people injured. One man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning, while four other men suffered less serious injuries.

Police were called after the vehicle, a red Vauxhall Astra, hit multiple people in Market Place, Arnold, in Nottinghamshire, at around 1.12am. A 40-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said on Saturday night. Counter terrorism police are not involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, who is leading the investigation, said: 'We have shared this important update with the family of the seriously injured man and they are being supported by specialist officers.

'We would ask that people do not speculate about the circumstances around the incident and respect the privacy of those involved. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Nottinghamshire, leaving five people injured A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning, while four other men suffered less serious injuries Pictures from the scene showed a red vehicle with extensive damage to the front Forensic officers at the scene of the incident on Saturday, after five people were injured 'Our investigation remains ongoing and we are keeping an open mind while these extensive inquiries continue.

'We'd like to thank those members of the public who have shared information with us but still want to hear from anyone else who can assist. 'Anyone who has relevant dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage should also get in touch and share it with the investigation team. 'All road closures in the area have now been lifted and we'd like to thank local people for their understanding.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information relating to the incident can share it with the police directly by calling 101, quoting incident 46 of May 9. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111





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Car Accident Attempted Murder Nottinghamshire Market Place Arnold Red Vauxhall Astra Dashcam CCTV Doorbell Mobile Phone Footage Road Closures Understanding

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