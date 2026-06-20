Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After 18-Year-Old Found Fatally Injured Near Hospital

Dorset Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Poole on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was found fatally injured near a hospital. The police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a dark-coloured Nissan Juke seen in the area of Dale Close.

Dorset Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Poole on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was found fatally injured near a hospital. The victim may have been stabbed in Dale Close in Poole and driven to Longfleet Road , 1.5 miles away, where he was found at 02:13 BST on Friday.

Two men from London and Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, who were initially held on suspicion of assisting an offender, have since been further arrested on suspicion of murder. A 20-year-old man from Blandford and a 36-year-old and 38-year-old men from Bournemouth, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody. Dorset Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a dark-coloured Nissan Juke seen in the area of Dale Close.

The police are urging anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from Dale Close or Longfleet Road from the early hours of Friday to contact the force. The police continue to keep the victim's family updated on the progress of their investigation and are offering support to the community affected by the incident. The police are keen to hear from the public if they have any information or have captured the vehicle on their doorbell cameras or dashcam.

The police are working to identify the person responsible for the incident and are appealing for the public's help in tracing the driver of the Nissan Juke. The police are also appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward and share their information with them. The police are committed to keeping the community safe and are working hard to solve the case.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact them and are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the incident. The police are also offering support to the victim's family and are working to bring the perpetrator to justice. The police are committed to solving the case and are working tirelessly to identify the person responsible for the incident.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the incident





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dorset Police Murder Poole Longfleet Road Dale Close Nissan Juke

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boy, 3, thrown into crocodile enclosure at UK zoo as man, 30, arrested on suspicion of attempted murderA man has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo.

Read more »

Boy, 3, mauled after being 'thrown into crocodile enclosure' at UK zooA 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Read more »

Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Suspicion After 3-Year-Old Ended Up in Crocodile EnclosurePolice in Cambridgeshire say a 30‑year‑old Norfolk man has been arrested after a three‑year‑old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at Old Hurst zoo, leaving the child seriously hurt and in critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Read more »

Boy, 3, 'thrown into crocodile enclosure' as zoo owner's wife 'jumps in'A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident

Read more »