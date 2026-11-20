Police arrested a 62-year-old man in Broxtowe over the 1994 taxi driver murder of Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor. The suspect has since been released on bail.

Detectives in Nottinghamshire have arrested a 62-year-old man in Broxtowe, Nottingham, in connection with the 1994 taxi driver murder of Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor. The arrest was made on Monday, and the suspect has since been released on bail, Nottinghamshire Police said in an update on the investigation on Friday. Ghafoor, a 26-year-old father known to his friends and family as Shami, was shot dead in his taxi on November 22, 1994.

Ghafoor was discovered by a milkman at 4.30am at Lambley Lane Playing Fields in Gedling, with his hands tied and bound to the steering wheel of his car. The killing has been described by police as execution-style. Nottinghamshire Police reopened the case in November 2024, more than three decades after the shooting.

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How the Cold Case Was Reopened and Reinvestigated

Nottinghamshire Police reopened the murder inquiry in November 2024 and have since spent two years re-investigating the crime. Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin said the work has included enhanced forensic examination of items found in Ghafoor's taxi, fresh witness statements, house searches, and a review of the original decisions made by officers at the time.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £50,000 to anyone who holds key information about the suspected murder. Nine people were subsequently arrested in connection with the killing, but nobody has been convicted over Ghafoor's death to date. Police say the investigation remains active and that the force continues to urge anyone with information to come forward.

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Family Says the Killing Changed Generations

Ghafoor's family has described him as an outgoing, charming and kind man who was at the heart of their family gatherings. He was a big cricket and snooker fan, had joined the family taxi business, A1 Taxis, and had high aspirations of becoming an actor, having auditioned for drama school. He was the father of a five-year-old son and was killed just five months before the birth of his daughter.

Ghafoor's sister, Aisha Ghafoor, said the killing took away every chance for his children and grandchildren to know him. She said his daughter has lived her whole life without meeting her father, and that his son was robbed of the years they should have shared. According to police, the family business collapsed after Ghafoor's death because the family could not bear to continue after what had happened.

Appeals for Information and Next Steps

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin said police want to see those responsible for Ghafoor's murder held to account, and that the force is continuing to pursue all available lines of inquiry. He said he remained convinced that someone within the community holds the key to solving the case, and that the evidence needed now is what will allow police to bring the killers to justice.

Aisha Ghafoor said the family is still waiting for someone to tell the truth and that the uncertainty of not knowing who killed her brother has weighed on them for more than 30 years. She urged anyone who knows or witnessed something to come forward, acknowledging that fear or loyalty may have held people back. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0300 of the 15th November 2024.