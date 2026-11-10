Man Arrested Over Armed Robbery at Weston Bottle Shop in NSW Hunter Region

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over an alleged armed robbery at a Weston bottle shop in NSW, after his driver's licence was left at the scene.

NSW Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over an alleged armed robbery at a bottle shop in Weston, in the Hunter Region, after officers found his driver's licence at the scene. Police were called to the Cessnock Road shop about 1pm on Tuesday, following reports of a robbery in progress.

Police allege the man threatened a 39-year-old bottle shop worker with a knife and demanded money. The man allegedly then stole alcohol from the premises before fleeing in a car. No one was injured during the incident.

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Detectives Traced the Suspect Through His Driver's Licence

Hunter Valley detectives arrested the man at a home on Aberdare Street in Kurri Kurri about 30 minutes after the robbery was reported. The arrest came after investigators established that the man had left his driver's licence inside the bottle shop.

Detectives seized the driver's licence for forensic examination. Police said the document was taken from the scene as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged offence.

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Following the arrest, the man was taken to Cessnock Police Station. Police said he was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, a charge that relates to the alleged use of the knife during the robbery.

Bail Refused and Court Date Set for Wednesday

The man was refused bail after being charged at Cessnock Police Station. He is scheduled to appear at Bail Division Court 2 on Wednesday, where the court will consider the matter.

Refusal of bail means the man will remain in custody until he appears before the court. The charges are allegations at this stage, and the man has not been found guilty of any offence.

Police have not released further details about the alleged robbery beyond the information already provided, including the description of the knife threat and the stolen alcohol.

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Impact on Hunter Region Bottle Shop Workers

The alleged robbery at the Cessnock Road shop in Weston involved a 39-year-old bottle shop worker who was threatened with a knife and asked for money. Police said no one was physically hurt, but the incident shows how frightening retail staff can find an armed robbery.

For retailers across the Hunter Region, the case highlights how a single item left at a crime scene can help detectives identify a suspect quickly. In this matter, the driver's licence allowed police to locate the man at a home in Kurri Kurri about 30 minutes after the incident.