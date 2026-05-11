Man auctions off homes without permission to avoid tearing them down

A man who spent £220,000 building two homes without planning permission is now flogging them for a fraction of the cost to avoid tearing them down. Last year, Martin Rhode was threatened with jail if he failed to abide by a court injunction ordering him to demolish the semi-detached properties in the affluent market town of Leominster, Herefordshire. Despite his efforts to comply, the council refused citing 'significant anomalies' in his timeline. The unfinished homes have been lying derelict since 2019, attracting squatters, vandalism, and drug users. Neighbours say the failed project has made their lives a 'misery' and 'hell on earth'. The council seeks £300,000 compensation, while Martin Rhode insists he is strapped for cash and has tried numerous ways to appease the council. Meanwhile, the development is a blight on the town's history and heritage, driving tourists away and making it unsuitable for visitors.

A man who spent £220,000 building two homes without planning permission is now flogging them for a fraction of the cost to avoid tearing them down.

Last year, Martin Rhode was threatened with jail if he failed to abide by a court injunction ordering him to demolish the semi-detached properties in the affluent market town of Leominster, Herefordshire. Despite his efforts to comply, the council refused citing 'significant anomalies' in his timeline. The unfinished homes in Duke's Walk have been lying derelict since 2019, attracting squatters, vandalism, and drug users. Neighbours say the failed project has made their lives a 'misery' and 'hell on earth'.

The council seeks £300,000 compensation, while Martin Rhode insists he is strapped for cash and has tried numerous ways to appease the council. Meanwhile, the development is a blight on the town's history and heritage, driving tourists away and making it unsuitable for visitors





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Planning Permission Martin Rhode Court Injunction Development Herefordshire Council

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