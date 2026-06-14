Man Avoids Prison After Bullets Found in Safe Following Pizza Argument

Scott Taylor avoids jail after police find four live bullets in his home safe, following a disturbance sparked by an argument over a pizza order. He receives a community sentence with supervision, unpaid work, and electronic tagging.

A 32-year-old man narrowly avoided a prison sentence after police discovered live ammunition in a safe at his home following a disturbance triggered by an argument over a pizza order.

Scott Taylor appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on charges of assault, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and possessing ammunition without a certificate. The incident occurred on November 5, 2024, at his residence in Glen Tower, where a fireworks display had initially been taking place. According to prosecutor Katie Allen, Taylor had been drinking during the fireworks event and his demeanor shifted around 9pm, leading to a dispute.

The argument escalated to the point where Taylor slammed the front door of his flat when police arrived. When officers requested he open the door, he appeared holding an empty Buckfast bottle and threatened to slash them, displaying extreme aggression. One officer prevented the door from closing again, and police eventually used Pava incapacitating spray to subdue Taylor. Additional units arrived, and officers forcibly entered the flat, arresting him.

Following information about weapons on the premises, police obtained a firearms warrant and conducted a search. They discovered a safe within the flat and, upon gaining entry, recovered four bullets. Forensic examination confirmed they were viable ammunition. During the court proceedings, Taylor stated, 'This all came about because of an argument over a pizza order.

It was as ridiculous as that.

' He claimed he bought the bullets out of curiosity, not realizing they were live rounds, and thought they were dummies. Sheriff John Speir acknowledged Taylor's problematic criminal record and noted that the custody threshold had been passed.

However, he opted for an alternative to imprisonment, placing Taylor under supervision for one year and ordering him to complete 225 hours of unpaid community work. Additionally, Taylor will be electronically tagged for 18 weeks, enforcing a curfew from 7pm to 7am. The sentence aims to address the underlying issues through rehabilitation and community service rather than incarceration.

The case highlights how a trivial argument can lead to serious legal consequences when combined with prior criminal history and the possession of illegal items





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