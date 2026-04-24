Man Banned for Life from Owning Dogs After Neglect Leads to Pet's Death

Andrew McLaughlin of Renfrewshire has received a lifetime ban from owning dogs after being convicted of animal welfare offences resulting in the death of his dog, Luna, due to starvation and lack of veterinary care. He also received a Community Payback Order, a restriction of liberty order, and will be supervised for 12 months.

A Renfrewshire man, Andrew McLaughlin, has been given a lifetime ban from owning or keeping dogs following a deeply distressing case of animal neglect that resulted in the death of his dog, Luna.

The sentence was handed down at Greenock Sheriff Court after McLaughlin was found guilty of failing to provide Luna with adequate food and necessary veterinary care for a severe worm infestation. In addition to the lifetime ban, McLaughlin received a Community Payback Order, a 46-week restriction of liberty order, and will be under supervision for a period of 12 months.

The case originated in December 2024 when the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline received a report concerning a deceased dog that had been brought to a veterinary practice in Glasgow. The veterinarian on duty immediately recognized the severity of the animal’s condition and shared images with the Scottish SPCA. These images revealed a dog in a shockingly emaciated state, with all ribs, hip bones, and the spine clearly visible, indicating a complete lack of muscle and fat reserves.

Examination determined that Luna, as she came to be known, weighed only 10.5kg, significantly below the expected average weight of 23kg for her breed, according to The Kennel Club breed standard. The vet’s assessment concluded that a dog in such a condition would undoubtedly be experiencing significant suffering, and any responsible owner would recognize the urgent need for veterinary intervention. Following the initial report, two Inspectors from the Scottish SPCA visited McLaughlin’s property in Port Glasgow.

Finding no one home, they left a request for him to contact the Animal Helpline. McLaughlin responded, and a follow-up visit was arranged for later that day. During the visit, McLaughlin granted the Inspectors access to his home and was interviewed regarding Luna’s condition. He claimed he had attempted to increase her food intake as she had been losing weight for approximately six weeks.

However, further investigation by the Scottish SPCA revealed Luna’s previous veterinary history. Records showed she was treated for an ear infection in October 2021, at which time her weight was a healthy 21.4kg. Notably, McLaughlin himself contacted the vet in October 2024 requesting a cost estimate for euthanasia, citing Luna’s weight loss. He then authorized a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of her death.

The post-mortem results were conclusive: Luna died from starvation, evidenced by the presence of undigested food in her stomach, demonstrating her desire and ability to eat. The vet also identified an infection caused by the ingestion of slugs and/or snails, or contaminated water, likely due to a lack of alternative food sources. The veterinarian stated unequivocally that Luna had been subjected to unnecessary pain, suffering, distress, and lasting harm.

The Scottish SPCA Inspector involved in the case expressed profound disappointment and condemnation of McLaughlin’s actions. They emphasized that had Luna received prompt veterinary attention when McLaughlin initially contacted the vet in October 2024, her chances of recovery would have been significantly improved, or at the very least, she could have been humanely euthanized to prevent prolonged suffering.

The Inspector stated that Luna’s death was a direct result of McLaughlin’s failure to provide adequate nutrition and seek necessary veterinary care, causing her to endure approximately two months of suffering before her passing. The Inspector described the outcome as heartbreaking but expressed relief that justice had been served for Luna. This case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with pet ownership and the severe consequences of neglecting an animal’s basic needs.

The Scottish SPCA urges anyone with concerns about animal welfare to report them through their website, ensuring that vulnerable animals receive the protection and care they deserve. The severity of Luna’s condition and the prolonged suffering she endured underscore the importance of vigilance and prompt action in cases of suspected animal neglect.

The lifetime ban imposed on McLaughlin sends a clear message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated and that those who fail to uphold their duty of care to animals will be held accountable for their actions. The details of this case highlight the devastating impact of neglect on an animal’s physical and emotional well-being, and the importance of providing animals with a safe, nurturing, and healthy environment





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Animal Neglect Scottish SPCA Lifetime Ban Dog Cruelty Renfrewshire Veterinary Care Starvation

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