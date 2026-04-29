Man Carries Sister's Corpse to Bank in Desperate Bid to Withdraw Money

A villager in Odisha, India, exhumed his deceased sister's body and carried it to a bank to prove her death after being repeatedly denied access to her account. The incident highlights the struggles of rural and illiterate individuals in navigating bureaucratic processes.

In a shocking and distressing incident, a man in India carried his deceased sister's corpse to a bank in an attempt to withdraw money from her account after being repeatedly denied access.

The event unfolded at the Maliposi branch of the Odisha Grameen Bank in Keonjhar district, Odisha, where Jeetu Munda, a poor tribal villager from Dianali, resorted to extreme measures to prove his sister's death. His elder sister, Kalra Munda, had passed away in January following a prolonged illness, leaving behind a small sum of approximately INR 19,300 (£151) in her account.

Despite informing the bank of her death, Jeetu was repeatedly told that he needed to bring the account holder in person to withdraw the funds, a demand that left him frustrated and desperate. Television footage captured the harrowing moment when Jeetu arrived at the bank carrying his sister's remains, partially wrapped in plastic, with skeletal legs visible over his shoulder. The sight caused widespread shock and distress among bank staff and customers, prompting the police to intervene.

Officers from the Patana Police Station arrived at the scene and found that Jeetu, who is illiterate and unfamiliar with banking procedures, had exhumed his sister's body from the village burial ground and walked around 3 kilometers to the bank. Police noted that Jeetu did not understand the legal requirements for accessing a deceased person's account, including the need for a death certificate and proper documentation.

One officer explained that the bank staff had failed to adequately guide Jeetu through the process, leaving him confused and frustrated. The bank, however, disputed claims that they had demanded the physical presence of the deceased, stating that Jeetu had been informed of the necessary documentation, including a death certificate.

They also alleged that Jeetu was in an inebriated state and became disruptive before returning with the remains, describing the incident as a result of his lack of awareness and refusal to follow the proper procedures. The situation was eventually resolved after authorities issued the required documents, and the funds were released to the legal heirs.

Jeetu later told local reporters that he had dug up his sister's grave out of sheer frustration, as he felt he had no other way to prove her death. The remains were reburied under police supervision, and officials assured Jeetu that the matter would be handled through legal channels. This incident highlights the challenges faced by many rural and illiterate individuals in navigating bureaucratic processes, particularly in accessing financial services.

In India, registration of births and deaths is mandatory, but gaps in documentation remain widespread, especially in rural areas, leaving many families without formal certificates and struggling to access basic services





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