Man charged over multiple sex assaults at Huddersfield University

A 29-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault at Huddersfield University following reports of the suspect approaching and sexually touching several women.

New charges have been brought against Sophan Akbash, a 29-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of numerous women at Huddersfield University. According to the police, on Tuesday evening, between 6pm and 6.30pm, multiple incidents of sexual assault were reported at the university.

West Yorkshire Police Respond to Campus Incident

The victims reported that a man had approached and touched them inappropriately, causing them to flee from the scene. West Yorkshire Police were immediately called to the university to investigate and gather evidence. As a precautionary measure, Huddersfield University has increased security patrols around campus and is encouraging students and staff to use their SafeZone app for emergency assistance and support.

Also read Man Arrested for Serial Assaults on Seven Women at Huddersfield University

Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley stated, 'We continue to work closely with our partners at the university to provide reassurance to students and staff and remain fully committed to supporting victims and safeguarding those who live, study and work in Huddersfield.

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' University of Huddersfield deputy vice-chancellor Professor Tim Thornton also commented on the incident, saying, 'We recognise incidents of this nature are deeply concerning and we are providing well-being support to anyone affected. As a precaution, we have increased security patrols around campus and are encouraging all members of our community to make use of our SafeZone app, which provides direct access to emergency assistance, well-being support and our campus support and safety team.

Sophan Akbash Charged With Sexual Assault

' A total of nine counts of sexual assault have been charged against Sophan Akbash, with the case set to be heard at Leeds Magistrates' Court. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and supportive environment for everyone on campus. In related news, several other celebrities have been accused of similar misconduct.

Russell Brand recently faced multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault, including one from a woman who met him at the age of 16 on Britain's Got Talent. Meanwhile, David Walliams has been accused of predatory behaviour by several women who appeared on his podcast months before the allegations were made public. His friends, including Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof, have since spoken out against him.

University Commits to Safe and Supportive Environment

The university's response to these incidents demonstrates their commitment to supporting victims and maintaining a safe environment for all students and staff. As the investigation into the Huddersfield University incident continues, it is essential to remember the importance of consent and the severe consequences of sexual assault. If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, there are resources available to help.

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The Huddersfield University community remains supportive of those affected by the incident and is committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.