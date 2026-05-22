Man Charged in Leyland and Bamber Bridge Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment and one count of threats to kill, following reports of racially aggravated public order offences in Leyland and Bamber Bridge. According to South Ribble Police, two separate calls were made to police on May 11, one at the Co-Op on Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, and another at Haaris Grill on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, both related to reports of abusive behaviour towards customers and staff.

A man has been charged following reports of racially aggravated public order offences in Leyland and Bamber Bridge. Police were first called at 8.13pm on May 11 to the Co-Op on Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, following reports a man was being abusive towards customers outside the store.

Later the same evening, at around 10.30pm, officers were called to Haaris Grill on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, after reports a man was being abusive towards staff. A 35-year-old man was arrested at 10.46pm. Jake Allen, 35, of Robin Hey, Leyland, has now been charged with two counts of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment and one count of threats to kill. He has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Allen appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court on May 13 and is due to appear in court again on June 10. South Ribble Police posted on Facebook saying: "A man has been charged with racially aggravated public offences in Leyland and Bamber Bridge. We were called at 8.13pm on 11th May to Co-Op, Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, to a report a man was being abusive to customers outside the store.

Around 10.30pm on the same night, our officers were called to Haaris Grill, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, to a report a man was being abusive to staff. A 35-year-old man was arrested at 10.46pm. Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Jake Allen, 35, of Robin Hey, Leyland, was charged with two offences of racially a”religiously accentuated intentional harassment and one offence of threats to kill. He was further charged with assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Allen appeared before Preston Magistrates Court on 13th May and will next appear in court on 10th June.





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Crime Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Arrested Charged South Ribble Police Jake Allen

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