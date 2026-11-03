Man Charged With Animal Cruelty Over Brush Turkey Attacks

A Sydney man faces court after being charged with animal cruelty for allegedly shooting and injuring protected brush turkeys on the Lower North Shore with arrows and ball bearings.

NSW Police have charged a 56-year-old man with multiple animal cruelty offenses following an investigation into the brutal attack on protected brush turkeys. The incidents occurred on Sydney's Lower North Shore, specifically near Green Street in Cremorne, between April 2025 and September 2026. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Green Street on Monday, seizing alleged weapons used in the crimes.

Arrest and Seized Evidence Details

Plain-clothes detectives and investigative teams raided the property in Cremorne after receiving reports of injured native birds in the vicinity. During the search, authorities allegedly seized two slingshots and a quantity of metal ball bearings from the home. The suspect, a 56-year-old man, was taken into custody wearing a shirt over his face to obscure his identity as he was escorted in handcuffs to a police vehicle.

Also read Police name man charged with murder in Leeds as another arrest made

Charges and Legal Proceedings

The arrested individual faces three counts of recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal. Additionally, he has been charged with two counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit. The suspect was granted conditional bail and is required to appear before Manly Local Court on November 26 to answer these serious allegations regarding the harm caused to local wildlife.

Wildlife Hospital and Victim Outcomes

Each time injured birds were discovered near Green Street in Cremorne, they were transported to a wildlife hospital for emergency care. Tragically, veterinary professionals determined that the extent of the injuries sustained by the brush turkeys was too severe for survival. Consequently, all affected birds had to be euthanized, highlighting the life-threatening nature of the attacks involving arrows and ball bearings.

Advertisement

Legal Penalties Under NSW Biodiversity Law

Brush turkeys are common sights on the Lower North Shore but are protected native birds under strict NSW legislation. Harming or attempting to harm a protected animal constitutes a serious offense under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016. The law imposes significant financial penalties on those convicted of such crimes against protected species.

Financial Consequences for Convictions

An individual convicted of harming a protected animal under this legislation faces a maximum fine of up to $22,000. Furthermore, the court can impose an additional penalty of up to $2,200 for each individual animal that was harmed or killed. These financial sanctions reflect the severity with which the NSW government treats crimes against native wildlife.