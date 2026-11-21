Arfan Ali, 32, has been charged with attempted murder after Bradford councillor Ibrar Ali was stabbed during a community clean-up on Thursday, November 19.

Arfan Ali, 32, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of Bradford councillor Ibrar Ali, 52, who was injured while taking part in a community clean-up. Arfan Ali has been remanded in custody ahead of a scheduled appearance at Leeds Magistrates' Court. The charge follows an incident on Thursday, November 19, in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Manse Street shortly after 11 am on Thursday, November 19, after Ibrar Ali was found with stab wounds. His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. The alleged attack is believed to have started on Thornbury Avenue before he was taken to Manse Street, where emergency services attended.

Also read Bradford councillor Ibrar Ali stabbed multiple times while protecting council staff

How the Manse Street Stabbing Unfolded

West Yorkshire Police said Ibrar Ali was first injured on Thornbury Avenue and was then driven to Manse Street, where paramedics and other emergency services attended the scene. Officers later established that the councillor had been taken to hospital, where his condition was described as serious but not life-threatening.

Arfan Ali was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly fled to the roof of a property on Thornbury Avenue. Witnesses reported that a man was throwing tiles from the roof, and officers were able to bring him down from the roof after a period of police activity at the property.

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Officers cordoned off the area as detectives investigated the stabbing. Several scenes were sealed off while forensic and investigative work continued, and police at the scene in Bradford remained present as the inquiry progressed.

Responses From the Lord Mayor and Family

Chris Herd, the Lord Mayor of Bradford, said that a Bradford councillor had been seriously assaulted and was receiving treatment in hospital. He said he wished Ibrar Ali a full and speedy recovery and that his thoughts were with Ibrar Ali, his family and his friends.

Chris Herd said it was deeply distressing that the incident had happened, adding that councillors work tirelessly on behalf of residents across the district and should be able to carry out their duties safely. He also said the Lord Mayor's office would continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police as it investigates and seeks to bring those responsible to justice.

A statement issued on behalf of Ibrar Ali and his family said he had been supporting council wardens with community clean-up activities in Bradford when the incident happened. The family said Ibrar Ali intervened to protect a member of council staff and, in doing so, sustained multiple stab wounds.

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The family said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening and that he remained in a stable condition in hospital. They expressed gratitude to everyone who had offered prayers, kind words and messages of support, and thanked the police, paramedics and members of the public who gave first aid and assistance at the scene.

The statement added that Ibrar Ali was grateful for the overwhelming kindness shown to him and hopes to personally thank everyone once he has recovered.

Court Process and Next Steps in the Case

Arfan Ali is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court, where he has been remanded in custody. The charge of attempted murder is the formal allegation at this stage, and the case will proceed through the court process as detectives continue their investigation.

West Yorkshire Police has said the man is believed to have first been injured on Thornbury Avenue before being driven to Manse Street. Police have not indicated any further charges in the source material, and the investigation into the stabbing of the Bradford councillor remains active.