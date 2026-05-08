Man Charged with Harassment Near Former Prince Andrew’s Residence

A 39-year-old man has been charged with harassment and other offenses after an incident near the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Wolferton, Norfolk. The former prince, who was stripped of his royal titles and relocated from Windsor, is currently living on King Charles’ Sandringham estate. The suspect, Alex Jenkinson, faces multiple charges and is set to appear in court.

A 39-year-old man from Stowmarket, Suffolk, has been formally charged with multiple offenses following an incident near the residence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Wolferton, Norfolk.

Alex Jenkinson faces two counts of harassment after allegedly using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior to cause alarm or distress. Additionally, he has been charged with failing to provide a blood specimen while in custody. The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 PM on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, when police were called to reports of a man behaving in an intimidating manner in the village.

Jenkinson was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and possession of an offensive weapon before being taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the 66-year-old former prince, has been living at Marsh Farm on King Charles’ private Sandringham estate since relocating from the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

This move came after he was stripped of his royal titles in November and later evicted from the Grade II listed mansion due to his association with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the charges, stating that Jenkinson has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court the following day.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of a former member of the royal family and the serious nature of the allegations against Jenkinson. The incident highlights ongoing security concerns for high-profile individuals, particularly those with controversial pasts. Authorities have emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety and addressing any form of harassment or intimidation promptly. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case is expected to garner further media scrutiny and public interest





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