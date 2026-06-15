Man Charged with Killing Award-Winning Farmer

Joseph Simpkins, a 38-year-old man, has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of award-winning farmer Charles Kinston. Kinston was fatally shot in a field in January 2024, and Simpkins was charged with the crime last month.

A man has appeared in court charged with killing an award-winning farmer who was fatally shot in a field. Charles Kinston died on January 29 2024 after he was hit on land in the village of Bretby, Derbyshire .

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to Brizlincote Lane at 6.28pm. Last month, Joseph Simpkins was charged with manslaughter, possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, and possessing prohibited ammunition - namely a cartridge designed to explode on or immediately before impact. The 38-year-old made a brief appearance at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court today accused of the offences.

He indicated a not guilty plea to the manslaughter of Mr Kinston, while making no indication in relation to the other charges. Prosecutor Mark Kennedy said: The prosecution submits all matters should be allocated to the Crown Court. Simpkins, of Brizlincote Lane, was released on bail to appear at Derby Crown Court on July 13. Members of Mr Kinston's family were in court hearing the short hearing.

Charles Kinston, 23, died after being shot in a field near his family's farmhouse at Bretby, Derbyshire, in January 2024. Joseph Simpkins was bailed to appear at Derby Crown Court on July 13. Father of-one Mr Kinston lived at his family farmhouse near Bretby, where his parents are directors of the family's farming business.

In 2020, his off-road milk float took third place in the Farmers Weekly inventions competition for the Land Rover Discovery 1 300Tdi which he had modified to do his calf feeding rounds in. Mr Kinston had also spent 12 years as a member of Neverseal Young Farmers' Club. Emma Lovegrove, County Organiser for Leicestershire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs, said at the time of his death that members were devastated by the recent tragic news.

She added: Charles was a much-loved, kind and generous character who knew how to make everyone laugh. In his long association with YFC, he touched the lives of many and his loss will be difficult to come to terms with. At the opening of the inquest into Mr Kinston's death in March 2024, he was described as being single. A source had previously told the Daily Mail he had a young son from an earlier relationship





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