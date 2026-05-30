Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Street Assault in Hartlepool

A 50-year-old father died from a serious head injury after an alleged assault on Church Street in Hartlepool during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. A 32-year-old man has been charged with his murder and is scheduled for trial.

A 'much-loved' father who died in an alleged Bank Holiday street assault has been pictured. Steven Streeting , 50, died after suffering a serious head injury after the alleged attack in Hartlepool, County Durham, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Cleveland Police confirmed two men were assaulted at 3am on Church Street on May 25. Despite being attended to by medics, Mr Streeting tragically passed away from his injuries in hospital the following day. A 32-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Streeting. In a statement released by Mr Streeting's family, he was described as a 'much-loved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, but above all else, a devoted husband and loving father'.

It read: 'He will be deeply missed by his family and by all who knew and loved him.

'At this extremely difficult time, the family are supporting one another, while being assisted by specially trained officers from Cleveland Police. 'We kindly ask that our privacy is respected as we grieve and try to come to terms with our loss.

' Steven Streeting (pictured) suffered a serious head injury and sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday Cleveland Police in Church Street, Hartlepool, after the assault of two men on Bank Holiday Monday Aaron Hopper, 32, appeared at Teesside Crown Court charged with one count of murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another man. Hopper, of Winterbottom Avenue in Hartlepool, did not enter into a plea, and a trial was set for November 30.

Hopper was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on July 27 to enter pleas. Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth, Senior Investigating Officer, said: 'Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this sad and difficult time.





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Hartlepool Assault Steven Streeting Bank Holiday Attack Aaron Hopper Murder Charge

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