Man Charged with Murder of Film Student Finbar Sullivan at Primrose Hill

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu has been charged with the murder of film student Finbar Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed at Primrose Hill. The incident, which occurred on April 7, has left the community in shock and mourning. The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu , 27, has been charged with the murder of Finbar Sullivan , 21, following a fatal stabbing at Primrose Hill , a popular beauty spot in north London. The incident occurred on April 7, shocking the local community and leaving behind a wave of grief. Ogunyankinnu, residing in Southbury Road, Enfield, was apprehended on Friday, April 10, and formally charged with the crime on Sunday, April 12.

He is scheduled to appear before Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 13, for the initial hearing. The investigation also involved the arrest of a 25-year-old individual on suspicion of assisting the offender; however, this individual was later released without further action, indicating insufficient evidence to pursue charges. The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses to build a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the tragic incident. The swift action by the police underscores their commitment to bringing justice to the victim's family and ensuring the safety of the community. The case has deeply impacted the area, and local residents are expressing both sorrow and a desire for increased security measures. \Finbar Sullivan, a promising film student at the London Screen Academy, tragically lost his life after being stabbed at Primrose Hill on a Tuesday afternoon. The young man, who aspired to follow in the footsteps of his family, particularly his grandfather, the renowned cinematographer Michael Seresin, was known for his passion for filmmaking and his dedication to his craft. He had already begun to make a name for himself by producing music videos for drill rap artists under the alias Sully Shot It, showcasing his talent and ambition within the industry. Emergency services, including paramedics, were immediately dispatched to the scene in an attempt to save Finbar's life, but despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. A second man in his twenties, believed to be a friend of Finbar's, was also found with stab wounds nearby and was promptly transported to a hospital. Fortunately, his injuries were confirmed not to be life-threatening. The incident transpired during the late afternoon, with the park bustling with families and friends enjoying the unseasonably warm weather following the Easter weekend. This meant there were numerous potential witnesses to the event and police have issued a plea for anyone who may have witnessed the event or captured footage of it to come forward. \The untimely death of Finbar Sullivan has left his family and friends devastated, particularly his father, artist and musician Chris Sullivan, who expressed profound grief and described his son as a 'groovy 21-year-old' with a deep love for films. He revealed that Finbar was incredibly dedicated to his craft, spending his evenings editing his films and eagerly anticipating a future in the film industry. Finbar's dedication was further underscored by his recent work on a video for Joseph Corre, the son of the iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, a testament to his burgeoning career. The father shared that he and his son were on the cusp of launching a company together, with Finbar planning to showcase his showreel on the very day of the tragedy. The family are now trying to come to terms with the loss, and the loss has created a huge void. The police are continuing their investigation, urging anyone with information, footage, or who witnessed the incident to contact them, citing reference 6448/07Apr. The community is still reeling from the event and trying to support the family





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Murder Stabbing Primrose Hill Finbar Sullivan Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu London Screen Academy Crime Investigation

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