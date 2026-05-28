Man Charged with Murder of Pub Owner Appears in Court

Billy Allison, 36, is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an incident in Lichfield, Staffordshire, over the bank holiday weekend.

A man accused of murder of a village pub owner following a fight outside a cocktail bar appeared in court this morning. Billy Allison , 36, is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an incident in Lichfield , Staffordshire, over the bank holiday weekend.

Police were called to the Ricco and Loren bar in the cathedral city at 11.25pm on Sunday following reports two men had been punched. One of the men, Matthew O'Gara, sustained serious injuries and died in hospital on Tuesday. The force said the second victim in the assault, Adam Cooper, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Wearing a blue long-sleeved top, Allison, of Solihull, appeared before Judge Avik Mukherjee for an eight-minute hearing on Thursday and spoke only to confirm his name when asked by the court clerk. The court heard a date for trial, expected to last two weeks, was set for October 26. The judge told the defendant, who stood with his hands clasped in front of him, he would next appear in court in September and would be remanded into custody.

He said Billy Allison, will you stand please. Your next hearing is the first of September and you will be produced to court for that hearing. Billy Allison, 36, is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent Lichfield Rugby Club said Matthew O'Gara was a very generous and valued sponsor as well as a friend.

Police were called to the Ricco and Loren bar in Lichfield at 11.25pm on Sunday following reports two men had been punched Of his trial, the judge said You have an obligation to come. You are expected to be here every day for your trial. Allison nodded and was taken back down to the cells by a custody officer following the hearing. Mr O'Gara was a director of The Plough pub in the village of Huddlesford, just outside Lichfield.

Earlier this week the business said in a post on its Facebook page that due to some very sad news it would be closing for a few days to give our staff and the family involved the time, privacy, and respect they need. A number of firms across the hospitality industry have commented on the post, sending their condolences to those who knew Mr O'Gara, while Lichfield Rugby Club also paid tribute to the publican.

It is with regret and deep sadness that we share the tragic news of the death of one of our rugby family the club said, adding that Mr O'Gara was also a very generous and valued sponsor as well as a friend





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