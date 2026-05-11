Man City planning for Pep Guardiola's successor: details about the process and potential candidates.

This article discusses Etihad Stadium's plans to find a successor for Pep Guardiola, the prolonged speculation around his future, and the steps Man City is taking to appoint a manager. It highlights potential candidates like Maresca, Kompany, and the expected market-leading candidate for the role.

Etihad Stadium chiefs are monitoring the Belgian manager's performances at Bayern Munich as they consider making a move to replace Pep Guardiola . Previously, Maresca was identified as a potential candidate after his success at Bayern and Chelsea.

Man City plans to appoint a long list of candidates, including potential replacements for Kompany, to secure success with Maresca as a potential long-term choice. The market leaders in succession planning are looking at the next two appointments. All clubs follow a similar approach when planning for successors for their current managers





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Manchester City Pep Guardiola Manager Succession Etihad Stadium Chiefs Kompany Maresca

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