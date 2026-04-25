Man Denies Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Eight-Year-Old Boy

Allan Thursby, 64, pleaded not guilty to gross negligence manslaughter following the death of Jay Cartmell during a rabbit hunt in Cumbria. The eight-year-old boy died from shotgun wounds in September 2024. A trial is scheduled for July 2027.

A 64-year-old man has formally denied responsibility for the death of an eight-year-old boy who tragically died after sustaining fatal shotgun wounds during a rabbit hunting excursion in Cumbria .

The incident occurred on September 28, 2024, on land situated near the village of Warcop. Jay Cartmell, a resident of Frizington, Cumbria, suffered critical injuries as a result of the firearm discharge. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and Jay was transported to the hospital via air ambulance in a desperate attempt to save his life. Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting prompted a thorough investigation by authorities, leading to the charge of gross negligence manslaughter against Allan Thursby, of Dent Place, Cleator Moor. During a hearing at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday, Thursby entered a plea of not guilty to the charge. This development marks a significant step in the legal proceedings, setting the stage for a full trial to determine the facts of the case and assess culpability.

The court official confirmed the plea, and arrangements are now underway for the next stages of the legal process. The loss of Jay Cartmell has deeply affected his family and the wider community. His parents, Leigha and James Cartmell, have described their son as a vibrant and loving child, full of energy and kindness. They shared that Jay possessed a playful spirit and a genuine affection for animals, actively participating in activities like fishing and rabbiting alongside his father.

He was also a caring pet owner, diligently assisting with the care of the family's diverse collection of animals, including four lurchers, five ferrets, and a beloved bearded dragon named Spike. The Cartmell family released a poignant statement through Cumbria Police following Jay’s death, expressing their profound grief and describing him as the heart of their family. They spoke of Jay’s infectious laughter, his gentle nature, and the irreplaceable void his passing has left in their lives.

The family referred to themselves as a 'beautiful family triangle', highlighting the central role Jay played in their lives. The legal process is now progressing towards a pre-trial review hearing scheduled for September 28, 2024, exactly one year after the tragic incident. This hearing will likely involve discussions regarding evidence, witnesses, and legal arguments. Following the pre-trial review, a full trial has been scheduled to commence on July 26, 2027, and is expected to last for two weeks.

This extended timeframe reflects the complexity of the case and the need for a thorough and impartial examination of all available evidence. Allan Thursby has been granted conditional bail, meaning he has been released from custody under certain restrictions pending the outcome of the trial. These conditions may include restrictions on travel, contact with witnesses, or other stipulations designed to ensure his appearance in court and prevent any potential interference with the investigation.

The case has garnered significant attention, not only due to the tragic loss of a young life but also because of the serious allegations of negligence involved. The outcome of the trial will have profound implications for all parties involved, and the community will be closely following the proceedings as they unfold. The investigation continues to be handled with sensitivity and diligence by Cumbria Police, who are committed to ensuring that justice is served for Jay Cartmell and his family.

The family has requested privacy during this incredibly difficult time, and their wishes are being respected by the media and authorities





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Cumbria Manslaughter Shooting Jay Cartmell Allan Thursby Warcop Gross Negligence

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