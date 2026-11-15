Man in his 30s dies after being struck by ambulance without blue lights on A19 near Sunderland

A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a London Ambulance Service vehicle on the A19 north of Sunderland. The ambulance was transporting a patient and did not have its blue lights activated at the time of the collision.

A man in his 30s has tragically died after being struck by an ambulance transporting a patient near Sunderland, Northumbria Police have confirmed. The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway of the A19 shortly after 02:00 GMT on Sunday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours following reports of the collision. Despite their swift attendance, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have since been informed of the fatal accident. The ambulance involved was part of the London Ambulance Service NHS trust.

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Ambulance traveling with lights off

It was traveling with blue lights off when it hit the pedestrian. The specific location was between the junctions for the A1018 and the A690. No one inside the ambulance was injured during the crash. The driver, a man in his 40s, remained at the scene to assist officers with their inquiries.

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He is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Sgt Ben Rutherford of Northumbria Police expressed deep sympathy for the victim's family. He stated, "Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has tragically died following this collision.

" He added that they will continue to support them in any way possible during this incredibly difficult time. The force's roads policing unit has officially launched an investigation into the incident. Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are specifically looking for CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident itself.

Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

They are also seeking footage from the moments leading up to the collision. Sgt Rutherford emphasized that any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove key to the investigation. It could help provide answers for the man's loved ones. Anyone with information or relevant footage is encouraged to contact Northumbria Police.

This can be done via a direct message on social media. Residents can also use the live chat or report forms on the force's official website. This story is part of a breaking news report that is being updated with new details. The tragedy has raised serious questions about emergency vehicle protocols.

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Blue lights absence central to inquiry

The absence of blue lights at the time of the crash is a central point of the police inquiry. While the ambulance was transporting a patient, the speed and visibility were critical factors. The moving blur from the vehicle suggests it was traveling at speed. The exact cause of the collision remains under active investigation by authorities.