Man Dies After Being Struck by Ambulance Near Sunderland on A19

A man in his 30s died after being hit by a North East Ambulance Service vehicle on the A19 near Sunderland. Police are investigating the collision and appealing for dashcam footage.

Northumbria Police confirmed that a man in his 30s has died after being struck by an ambulance on the A19 near Sunderland. The tragic incident occurred at 2am on the morning of the report, involving a North East Ambulance Service vehicle that was transporting a patient.

Incident Details on A19 Near Sunderland

According to official statements, the ambulance was en route to a hospital with a patient when the collision took place. Witnesses and initial reports indicate that the emergency vehicle was not displaying its blue lights at the time of the impact. The driver, identified as a man in his 40s, remained at the scene to assist police with their initial inquiries and has not left the area.

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The man who was struck was walking down the road at the time of the accident. Despite the immediate response from emergency crews, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported among the crew members inside the ambulance or the patient being transported.

Ambulance Service Response and Patient Status

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed the death and detailed the immediate aftermath of the crash. A spokesperson stated that multiple resources were dispatched to the scene to manage the situation. The patient inside the vehicle, who was traveling with a partner, was transferred to another ambulance for further care.

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The patient and their partner were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The ambulance service described the event as a hugely tragic incident for everyone involved. They expressed their deepest thoughts and condolences to the patient's loved ones during this difficult time.

Police Investigation and Appeals for Footage

Officers from Northumbria Police's roads policing unit have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Sergeant Ben Rutherford of the police force issued a statement expressing sympathy for the family and loved ones of the man who died. He emphasized that the investigation is in its early stages but is proceeding with urgency.

Police are actively appealing for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. Sergeant Rutherford stated that they are particularly keen to hear from individuals who may have seen or recorded the events leading up to the collision. He noted that any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove key to the investigation.

Next Steps in the Traumatic Case

The investigation is currently focused on establishing the full context of the accident. Authorities are looking to understand why the ambulance was not using its blue lights and to piece together the timeline of the man's journey along the A19. The police believe that public assistance in the form of video evidence is crucial.

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As the inquiry continues, the Northumbria Police are urging the local community and anyone with relevant information to contact them. The case remains active as officers work to provide answers for the man's family and ensure that all aspects of the collision are thoroughly examined.