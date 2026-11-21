A worker in his 40s has died after being electrocuted during Christmas light installations at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in Hendon on November 18, prompting a full health and safety investigation.

A worker has tragically died after sustaining serious injuries from an electrocution incident at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in Hendon, north west London. The fatal accident occurred on Wednesday morning, November 18, while contractors were preparing the venue for the upcoming holiday season.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was attending to servicing works shortly before 5am when the emergency occurred. He was treated by paramedics on-site before being urgently transported to a major trauma centre, where he subsequently passed away on Thursday, November 19.

Also read Brent Cross Shopping Centre Closed After Worker Electrocuted While Erecting Christmas Tree

Investigation Into Fatal Electrocution Incident

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were dispatched to Prince Charles Drive at 5.11am on Wednesday, November 18, following reports of a serious injury at the shopping complex. Upon arrival, they found the man who was quickly taken to the hospital for critical care.

Despite the dedicated efforts of medical professionals, the individual did not survive his injuries. Police stated that his next of kin have been formally informed. Detectives have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, with enquiries currently ongoing.

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The Health and Safety Executive and Barnet Council's Health and Environmental Safety Team have been formally notified of the incident. Barnet Council, which holds local authority responsibility for health and safety at the centre, announced they will launch an immediate investigation into the accident.

A spokesman for the shopping centre described the event as an isolated incident related to servicing works by a contractor. They clarified that the tragedy happened while Christmas installation works were being undertaken, prior to the centre opening to the public.

Political Tributes and Public Reaction

David Pinto-Duschinsky, the Labour Member of Parliament for Hendon, issued a statement on Friday expressing profound sorrow. He described the news as incredibly sad and extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, hoping his memory would be a blessing.

Public reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly supportive, with many users describing the event as absolutely tragic. One commenter noted the profound sadness of losing someone in the process of bringing happiness to others through festive decorations.

Another individual suggested that Brent Cross Shopping Centre should erect a special tribute to the man, honoring his sacrifice. Others echoed these sentiments, calling for condolences to be directed to his family and offering rest in peace.

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Centre Closure and Ongoing Services

Customers were informed that Brent Cross Shopping Centre would remain closed throughout Wednesday, November 18, to allow emergency services and investigators to secure the scene. The centre subsequently reopened to the public following the completion of initial assessments.

A large 25ft Christmas tree has been installed within the centre's ground floor central atrium and is currently awaiting final decorations. Officials confirmed that the incident was not directly related to this specific tree or the structural elements of the atrium.

The Brent Cross Shopping Centre, which opened in 1976 as the UK's first purpose-built out-of-town shopping centre, is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. It houses more than 120 stores, several dining venues, and major department stores including Fenwicks, Marks & Spencer, and John Lewis.

The London Ambulance Service reported sending an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast-response cars, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic to the scene. The first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes, treating the patient at the scene before prioritizing transfer to a major trauma centre.