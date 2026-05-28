Man Dies After Escaping Police Van and Being Struck by Train Near Welwyn North

A man in his forties died after fleeing a police custody van on the A1(M) and being hit by a train near Welwyn North railway station. Two transport contractors were injured in the van, and an investigation is underway with police referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A man in his forties died after being struck by a train following his escape from a police custody van on Thursday morning. The incident began when the man, who was being transported from Stevenage police station to court, broke out of the van while it was stopped on the A1(M) motorway.

This prompted a search by British Transport Police (BTP) and Hertfordshire Police. His body was later found on train tracks near Welwyn North railway station, just south of Stevenage, at approximately 9:40 am. While formal identification is pending, his family has been notified. During the same incident, two transport contractor staff members were injured in an altercation inside the van and required hospital treatment.

In response to the fatality, Hertfordshire Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation. A file is also being prepared for the coroner. Police officials stated that investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the escape and subsequent tragedy, with officers remaining in the area. The incident caused significant disruption to rail services, with Thameslink, LNER, and Great Northern trains facing delays before the line reopened.

However, National Rail warned of possible cancellations, and Thameslink confirmed one of its trains was involved in the collision, advising passengers to check routes. Local residents near Digswell described a heavy police presence, with one resident recounting seeing around ten police cars. The joint statement from the police forces emphasized the seriousness of the incident and the cooperation with the IOPC





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Train Fatality Custody Van Escape Welwyn North Hertfordshire Police British Transport Police IOPC Investigation

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