Man Dies After Punching Bag Machine Falls on Him in Toxteth Incident

Iliasse Alhag faces charges after a punching bag machine landed on a man in his 50s on Berkley Street, Toxteth, leading to the victim's death.

A fatal incident occurred on Berkley Street in Toxteth when a heavy punching bag machine fell onto a man in his 50s, resulting in his death. The tragedy took place just before 7pm on Thursday outside a row of shops, where the machine was allegedly pushed over by a bystander. Iliasse Alhag, a 22-year-old Moroccan national living on Percy Street, has been formally charged in connection with the event.

Charges and Court Appearance

Iliasse Alhag appeared at Liverpool Adult Remand Court today to face the legal proceedings related to the fatal accident. He has been charged with affray, assault, and wounding without intent following the disturbance that claimed the life of the unnamed victim. The charges reflect the severity of the physical altercation that preceded the machine's collapse and the subsequent injury to the older man.

Also read Rahiem Jackson: Police name man charged with murder over Leeds man's death

Police confirmed that the victim succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital immediately following the incident. The Crown Prosecution Service is currently reviewing the charges brought against Alhag to determine the appropriate legal path forward. This review ensures that all evidence gathered during the initial investigation is thoroughly assessed before any further judicial steps are taken.

Investigation and Forensic Work

Merseyside Police launched an immediate investigation after reports emerged that a male bystander had suffered serious head injuries. Detective Chief Inspector Alyson Keenan confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and emphasize the need for public assistance. Officers established a police cordon around Bon Cafe and Katma Barber, the locations where the disturbance is alleged to have originally begun.

Advertisement

Photographs taken by reporters today show forensic officers conducting detailed examinations inside a barber shop near the scene. A white evidence tent was also visible in front of a cafe, indicating the extent of the police presence and the seriousness with which they are treating the site. The forensic team is likely securing physical evidence related to the position of the machine and the altercation.

Public Appeal for Information

Detective Chief Inspector Alyson Keenan urged anyone who was in the area of Berkley Street at the time of the incident to come forward. She stated that anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to please get in touch with authorities. This appeal is crucial for reconstructing the timeline of events and understanding the exact circumstances that led to the machine being pushed.

Individuals with relevant information are asked to contact the Merseyside Police social media desk via X or Facebook using the handle @MerPolCC. They must use the specific reference number 26000888085 when submitting their details to ensure the report is correctly logged. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their official website for those preferring not to identify themselves.

Community Impact and Safety

The incident has raised concerns about safety in the busy commercial area of Toxteth, where pedestrians and shop patrons interact closely with street-side equipment. The punching bag machine, which appears to be part of an outdoor attraction or gym setup, became a lethal object due to the manner in which it was displaced. Local residents and business owners are likely to be aware of the heightened police presence and the ongoing forensic activities in the vicinity.

Advertisement

The death of the man in his 50s serves as a somber reminder of the potential dangers of poorly secured heavy objects in public spaces. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on establishing the precise actions of Iliasse Alhag and how the machine ended up falling on the victim. The community is waiting for further updates as the legal process unfolds at Liverpool Adult Remand Court.