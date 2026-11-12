Man Dies and Toddler Critical After River Incident on NSW Mid North Coast

A man has died and a toddler remains in critical condition after an incident in the Macleay River estuary on the NSW Mid North Coast. Police are investigating.

A fatal water incident occurred on the New South Wales Mid North Coast after a man and a young child were pulled from the Macleay River estuary. The man died at the scene while the toddler was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Thursday Morning Emergency Response Details

NSW Police reported that emergency services were dispatched on Thursday at approximately 10:15 am to Fishermans Reach Road in the locality of Fishermans Reach. This area borders the lower reaches and estuary system of the Macleay River, where the incident took place.

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Officers received reports indicating that a man and a boy were struggling in the water. Members of the public immediately intervened to assist the pair, successfully removing them from the river before police arrived on the scene.

Initial Medical Intervention by Witnesses

Once extracted from the water, bystanders commenced CPR on both individuals. This immediate action by the public was crucial in providing life support until professional medical teams could take over. The prompt response from witnesses played a significant part in the initial rescue efforts.

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Paramedics subsequently arrived to treat both the man and the boy. Despite the efforts of both the public and emergency personnel, the outcome for the adult male was fatal.

Victim Identification and Hospital Transfer

The man, who has not yet been formally identified, is believed to have been in his late twenties. He could not be revived and was declared dead at the scene. His identity will be confirmed through official channels in due course.

The boy, described as a toddler, was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital. He remains in critical condition as medical staff continue to treat him. His survival remains uncertain as the investigation into the circumstances proceeds.

Ongoing Police Investigation and Appeal

An investigation into the specific circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway by NSW Police. Detectives are seeking to establish exactly how the pair ended up in the water and what led to the struggle.

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Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Mid North Coast Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. As inquiries continue, authorities remain focused on gathering all relevant evidence to understand the full context of the tragedy.