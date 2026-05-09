Man dies following Ashton-in-Makerfield emergency response

The response involved multiple police vehicles, ambulances, and an air ambulance, which landed nearby. The incident was considered a major emergency, with officers remaining in the area for the rest of the day to continue their enquiries.

A man has tragically passed away following a major emergency response in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, after being attended to by multiple police vehicles, ambulances, and an air ambulance.

The incident occurred on Bolton Road, in the Stubshaw area, shortly after 11am on Friday (May 8), with emergency services receiving a call regarding a welfare concern. A man in his 40s passed away at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency personnel. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the man's death, stating that they received a call regarding a welfare concern on Bolton Road.

A GMP spokesperson stated, ‘We were called shortly after 11am to a concern for welfare on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Emergency services attended and despite best efforts, sadly a man in his 40s has died.





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Emergency Response Grimsby Greater Manchester Police Death Bolton Road

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