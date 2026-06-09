Man Drowns After Being Pushed From Party Boat in Colombia Reservoir

A 22-year-old man drowned in Colombia's Peñol-Guatapé Reservoir following an altercation on a party boat. Despite warnings that he could not swim, several individuals pushed him overboard, and no one attempted a rescue. Authorities are investigating criminal charges as the reservoir's deadly history raises safety concerns.

A 22-year-old man named Alexander Avendaño Varela tragically drowned in the Peñol-Guatapé Reservoir in Guatapé, Colombia , after an altercation on a party boat on May 24.

The incident, captured on disturbing footage, shows a confrontation among a large group of young partygoers. Alexander was seen cornered at the edge of the deck without his trousers and trainers. During a struggle, he was pushed over the railing and plunged into the water. He was unable to swim and flailed desperately before disappearing beneath the surface.

No one on board attempted to rescue him, and the vessel continued its journey. An extensive search involving at least 14 divers was launched, but deep water and limited visibility hampered efforts. His body was recovered several days later. The footage, which surfaced on social media, has prompted authorities to investigate potential criminal charges.

Some voices in the recording can be heard warning that Alexander could not swim, while others shouted "Drown him!

" None of those aboard were wearing life jackets, despite compulsory safety regulations for tourist vessels due to a history of drowning tragedies at the reservoir. The Peñol-Guatapé Reservoir, covering over 2,262 hectares and reaching depths of 45 meters, is a popular tourist attraction. Approximately 50 people are believed to have drowned there in the past decade, and swimming is prohibited. Investigators are collecting statements from witnesses





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