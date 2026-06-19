Man Enters School Grounds with Brick, St. Mark's RC Primary Put in Lockdown

A primary school in Salford was placed in lockdown after a man entered the grounds with a brick, damaging a window. Police quickly responded and took the individual to hospital. No students or staff were physically harmed, and the school closed for the day.

Police are responding to an incident in Salford this afternoon with a primary school reportedly 'in lockdown' after a man entered the grounds with a brick.

A number of police vehicles are responding to the incident on Queensway in the Clifton area. According to our reporter on the scene, children can be seen leaving St Marks R C Primary School as parents wait outside to collect them. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson has said a man entered the school grounds with a brick. He has been taken to hospital, police say.

They said: "Emergency services were called to reports of a concern for welfare on Queensway in Swinton at around 10am this morning (Friday 19 June). A man - who was potentially suffering a medical episode - entered the school grounds with a brick, causing alarm to school staff and pupils and damaging a window. Officers arrived on scene quickly and gained control of the man, who was taken by ambulance staff to hospital.

No harm was caused to any of the school staff or the pupils, and the school has made the decision to close for the day and send children home.

" A window appears to have been left smashed. Police confirmed a window at St Marks R C Primary School was left damaged. No children or staff were hurt in the incident. GMP statement: Man entered school grounds with a brick and damaged window.

"Emergency services were called to reports of a concern for welfare on Queensway in Swinton at around 10am this morning (Friday 19 June). A man - who was potentially suffering a medical episode - entered the school grounds with a brick, causing alarm to school staff and pupils and damaging a window. Officers arrived on scene quickly and gained control of the man, who was taken by ambulance staff to hospital.

No harm was caused to any of the school staff or the pupils, and the school has made the decision to close for the day and send children home.





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School Lockdown Salford St. Mark's RC Primary Brick Police Queensway Swinton Greater Manchester Police Window Damage Medical Episode

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