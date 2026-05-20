Man fined for stealing takeaway from police car and damaging it

A man has been fined for stealing a takeaway meal and then causing criminal damage to a police car parked outside a police station.

A man who had a takeout meal off a police car parked near a police station then ripped off its wing mirror, causing criminal damage, was fined.

Adam Bachir-Belmehdi was caught on CCTV outside London's Bishopsgate Police Station, near Wakefield Street, Stratford, early May 3. He was observed on CCTV encroaching the police car, laying across its bonnet and windscreen, while his friend took photos. After committing the acts, a friend was seen leaving the takeout box littering the scene.

As a result, a marked police vehicle was off the road for five days





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Law Enforcement Scoffed A Takeaway Committing Criminal Damage Stealing From A Police Car Filming Incident On CCTV Revenge Damage Stolen Takeout Littering A Police Car

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