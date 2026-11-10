Police in El Ejido, Spain, responded to a disturbing incident where a man with a history of arrests was found mutilating himself on a motorway. The suspect was hospitalized in serious condition after a psychotic episode.

Spanish authorities in the province of Almeria are investigating a shocking incident that occurred just before 12pm on Saturday in the municipality of El Ejido. A man was discovered walking down a motorway in a half-naked state, wearing only blood-soaked underwear and carrying a rucksack on his back. Witnesses reported that the individual was also holding a knife when he was spotted by bystanders in the area.

The Incident Triggered Police Response

Local reports indicate that the man had previously mutilated his own genitals inside one of the many greenhouses in the region before emerging onto the road. He set off down the motorway in the rain, carrying the weapon he used to inj himself. The gruesome scene prompted an immediate response from emergency services, who located the individual in a distressed state.

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Upon being found, the man was assisted by both police officers and paramedics on the scene. Given the severity of his injuries and his mental state, he was rushed to the nearby Poniente Hospital for urgent medical intervention. The hospital staff has confirmed that his condition remains serious as of Monday, marking a critical phase in his recovery process.

Psychological Disturbance Suspected by Detectives

Investigators from the Almeria police force believe that the incident was the result of a severe psychotic episode rather than a criminal act with malicious intent toward others. Detectives have stated that the self-harm behavior aligns with signs of acute mental health crisis. This assessment is central to their ongoing inquiry into the events of Saturday.

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Furthermore, law enforcement officials note that the man is well-known to police due to his extensive criminal record. He has approximately 30 previous arrests for various offenses in the past. This history of repeated legal issues suggests a long-standing pattern of instability, which investigators are now reviewing to determine the full context of his mental state at the time of the incident.

El Ejido Agricultural Context and Community Impact

The incident took place in El Ejido, an area famous for its vast agricultural infrastructure. The greenhouses in this specific location form the world's largest concentration of plastic-covered hothouses. These structures sprawl across approximately 40,000 hectares of the Campo de Dalías coastal plain, creating a landscape so extensive it is visible even from space.

This agricultural hub is often referred to by locals and media as the 'Sea of Plastic.' The region serves as a critical economic engine for Almeria, with the plastic sea of greenhouses dominating the visual and economic landscape. The juxtaposition of this highly organized agricultural production with the chaotic nature of the self-harm incident has drawn significant attention from the local community and news outlets alike.

Next Steps for Investigation and Medical Care

As the man continues to receive treatment at Poniente Hospital, detectives are likely to review his medical and legal history more closely to prevent future occurrences. The severity of his condition means that immediate care takes precedence, but the psychological assessment will be a key component of the case file.

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The community in El Ejido is accustomed to the presence of agricultural workers and the unique visual identity of the region. However, this event highlights the underlying mental health challenges that can exist within such specialized industrial zones. Authorities are expected to release further updates as the investigation into the precise circumstances of the psychotic episode progresses.