Man Guilty of Attempted Murder After Deliberate Hit-and-Run and Bat Attack on Obsessed Target

Lawrence Worville, 51, was convicted of attempted murder for intentionally driving into a woman he was obsessed with and then assaulting her with a baseball bat. The attack, captured on CCTV, occurred in Hull in May 2025. The victim suffered serious injuries and continues to recover. Worville had prior convictions and was disqualified from driving at the time. Three members of the public intervened, detaining him until police arrived. He is due to be sentenced in July.

Lawrence Worville, a 51-year-old man from Hull , was found guilty of attempted murder after deliberately running over a woman he was obsessed with and then attacking her with a baseball bat.

The shocking incident occurred on Chanterlands Avenue in May 2025. CCTV footage captured Worville driving his silver Volkswagen Polo into the unsuspecting woman as she walked down the street. After the collision, he stepped out of his car and struck her at least five times with a baseball bat he had purchased the previous day from a sports shop. Three brave members of the public intervened, pulling Worville away from the victim and detaining him until police arrived.

Worville threatened the interveners with the bat as they waited for officers. The woman suffered severe injuries, including a badly broken leg, a head injury, and a broken finger. She spent ten days in hospital and continues to recover both physically and mentally. The trial at Hull Crown Court lasted three days.

Worville had previously pleaded guilty to several other charges, including burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, and breach of a restraining order. The burglary charge, added in June 2025, related to Worville breaking into a business premises the night before the attack to steal redirection letters in an attempt to locate the woman after she had moved. He was disqualified from driving and had no insurance at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, police responded to a call at around 7:30am on May 7, 2025. Worville was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. Investigators conducted house-to-house inquiries, analyzed extensive CCTV footage, and searched Worville's property, where they found handwritten notes. He was charged with attempted murder, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and breach of a restraining order.

Detective Inspector Helen Collier of Humberside Police described Worville as a cruel and calculating man who set out armed with his car and a baseball bat to cause fear, alarm, and attempt to kill the innocent woman. She praised the members of the public who heroically intervened despite being threatened. The detective noted that Worville refused to admit his intent to kill, instead claiming grievous bodily harm, which forced the victim to relive the trauma during the trial.

Worville is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9. The police emphasized that violent crime will not be tolerated and they will seek justice for victims to ensure community safety. The victim's long road to physical and emotional recovery continues, highlighting the lasting impact of such violent acts





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