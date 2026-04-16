Man Hid Mother's Frozen Body for Over Two Years to Fund Bachelor Lifestyle with Pension

A 60-year-old man has pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful burial and fraud after concealing his mother's body in a chest freezer for over two years. He allegedly continued to collect her pension and access her savings to support his lifestyle. The discovery was made following a welfare check requested by her GP.

In a deeply disturbing case, Christopher Phillips, a 60-year-old man, has admitted to a shocking deception that involved hiding his mother's deceased body in a freezer for more than two years. The primary motive, as revealed in court, was to continue receiving his elderly mother Sylvia's pension and access her savings, thereby funding his own bachelor lifestyle.

Sylvia Phillips, who was in her 80s, passed away at their home in the picturesque Welsh seaside town of Porthcawl at some point in 2023. Instead of reporting her death and arranging for a proper burial, Phillips made the chilling decision to store her remains in a chest freezer. He then proceeded to access his mother's bank accounts, systematically withdrawing funds and dipping into her savings. Furthermore, he continued to collect her monthly benefits, amounting to approximately £1,000, which he used to sustain his way of life.

The macabre discovery was only made in February of this year. South Wales Police were alerted and dispatched to the residence to conduct a welfare check after healthcare professionals expressed concern over not having heard from Mrs. Phillips. Upon arrival at the property, officers made the grim discovery of her body concealed within the chest freezer. Following this find, Phillips was taken into custody.

Appearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Phillips entered a guilty plea to the charge of preventing a decent and lawful burial of his elderly mother. He also confessed to two counts of fraud, stemming from his unauthorized access to her financial accounts and the misappropriation of her pension. The initial accusation suggested the period of preventing a burial extended from October 2nd, 2022, to February 16th, 2026. However, the court later heard that Mrs. Phillips had indeed passed away in 2023. The fraud charges specifically detailed Phillips' failure to notify the Department for Work and Pensions and Bridgend Council of his mother's death, thereby continuing to unlawfully receive her benefits.

During the proceedings, Ruth Smith, representing Phillips, indicated that there would be a basis of plea specifying the year of his mother's death as 2023. She acknowledged that the defense sought bank statements and information from the relevant agencies, accepting that Phillips had indeed continued to withdraw and live off his mother's money. Phillips has since been remanded in custody and is awaiting sentencing in June.

Earlier, an inquest opening on Wednesday heard that the exact cause of Mrs. Phillips' death remains unclear. Coroner's officer Joanne Webb informed the Pontypridd hearing that the initial police call came from a GP practice requesting a welfare check on an elderly patient. During the search of the property, officers located the body of a female, believed to be Sylvia Phillips, within a chest freezer. The inquest was also told that criminal investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death were ongoing.

Sylvia Phillips was born in March 1936, but the precise date of her passing was not immediately known. A post-mortem examination was conducted by Dr. Stephen Leadbeatter at the University Hospital of Wales on March 2nd. The pathologist provided a provisional cause of death, with further investigations pending. Coroner Graeme Hughes subsequently adjourned the inquest for a date to be fixed.

At the time of the initial police response, a spokesperson for South Wales Police confirmed their attendance at an address on Poplar Crescent, Porthcawl, on Tuesday, February 17th, following a welfare concern call. A woman in her 80s was found deceased at the property, and investigations into her death were reported as ongoing.





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Fraud Improper Burial Pension Fraud Body Concealment Elder Abuse

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