Queensland police investigate a suspicious death in Cannonvale after a woman died and a man suffered life-threatening injuries. Details on the timeline and police response.

Police in Queensland are investigating a suspicious death in the Whitsundays region after emergency services responded to a home in Cannonvale on Wednesday evening. A woman aged in her 70s was found with multiple injuries and died at the scene, while a man also in his 70s was transported to Townsville University Hospital under heavy guard.

Timeline of Emergency Response in Cannonvale

Emergency services received their first call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 PM on Wednesday at a residence in Cannonvale. Upon arrival, paramedics discovered a woman suffering from significant multiple injuries. Despite the efforts of first responders, the woman, whose age was reported to be in her 70s, passed away shortly after the team arrived at the property.

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Simultaneously, police identified a man at the same location who was also known to the deceased woman. This individual was found with severe and life-threatening injuries to his neck and chest. The urgency of his condition necessitated immediate medical intervention, leading to his initial transfer and subsequent complex evacuation.

Custody and Hospital Transfer of Male Suspect

Following the discovery of both individuals, the man was taken into police custody at the scene. He was initially transported to Proserpine Hospital for stabilization and emergency treatment. Due to the severity of his neck and chest injuries, medical professionals determined that specialized care was required elsewhere.

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Consequently, the man was airlifted from Proserpine to Townsville University Hospital. He is currently fighting for his life under strict police guard while medical teams work to address his critical condition. Queensland Police have confirmed that he is in custody but have not yet laid any formal charges related to the incident.

Queensland Police Statement on Suspicious Death

Queensland Police have formally classified the death of the woman in her 70s as suspicious. A spokesperson for the force stated that a crime scene has been established around the Cannonvale property to preserve evidence. Investigators are currently conducting a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

The police statement emphasized that no further information is available to the public at this time. Authorities are asking the community to respect the ongoing investigation and refrain from speculation. The focus remains on gathering evidence and determining the exact sequence of events that led to the tragic outcome.

Local MP Condemns Tragedy in Whitsundays

Local state Member for the Whitsundays, Amanda Camm, who previously served as the Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Minister, released a statement expressing deep condolences. She described the event as a tragic death that has devastated the local community and called for support for the affected families.

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Mrs. Camm extended her sympathy to the woman's family, friends, and the first responders from both emergency and health services who attended the scene. Her statement highlighted the gravity of the situation and the emotional impact on the Whitsundays region. The incident has drawn attention to the critical role of local representatives in times of community crisis.

Resources for Domestic Violence Support

Given the nature of the investigation and the involvement of domestic settings, relevant support services have been highlighted for those in need. Individuals or their loved ones requiring assistance are encouraged to contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. This service provides confidential counseling and support for people experiencing family violence.

Additionally, Lifeline is available for immediate crisis support at 13 11 14. These resources offer vital help to anyone affected by domestic or family violence issues. The inclusion of these contacts underscores the broader context of safety and support mechanisms available within the Queensland community.