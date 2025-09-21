Man Impersonating Law Enforcement Apprehended at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site in Arizona

A man, identified as Joshua Runkles, was arrested at the site of the Charlie Kirk memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, after allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and carrying weapons. The event, which includes prominent speakers such as Donald Trump and JD Vance, is designated as a Level 1 Special Event, with heightened security measures in place. The incident has raised concerns about security protocols, while Turning Point USA claims Runkles was involved in advance security.

Authorities have identified Joshua Runkles, a 42-year-old man, as the individual who allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer at the site of the Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona . Runkles was apprehended at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Friday, where he was found to be carrying two guns and knives, according to a probable cause statement obtained by Fox News. The incident occurred at the venue scheduled to host the memorial service.

Despite the serious nature of the accusations, Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet stated that Runkles was involved in 'advance security for a known guest'. Kolvet added that the organization did not believe Runkles intended any malicious actions. Runkles, however, faces charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and carrying a weapon into a prohibited place. The incident has raised concerns about security protocols and event safety. \The incident unfolded on Friday around 12:15 PM when an officer from the Arizona Department of Public Safety encountered Runkles. Runkles claimed to be working with a security detail through Turning Point USA and presented a badge purportedly from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and an Idaho law enforcement identification card. When questioned about whether he was armed, Runkles confirmed he was. He was subsequently denied entry at the gate and instructed to contact Turning Point USA representatives if he wished to be admitted. Later, around 2:00 PM, Runkles was spotted inside the stadium, although how he gained access is still under investigation. Upon his arrest, law enforcement discovered a loaded pistol, a revolver, and several knives. Further investigation revealed that his law enforcement identification badge and ID card were not active, and he was no longer employed by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Runkles was released on bond on Saturday morning and his next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. The situation highlights the heightened security measures in place for the memorial service, particularly given the presence of high-profile figures such as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Officials are monitoring multiple threats of unknown credibility. \The memorial service, titled 'Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk,' is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM local time on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium. The event has been designated as a Level 1 Special Event by the Department of Homeland Security, indicating the highest level of security. This designation underscores the importance of the event and the potential security risks associated with it. The service will feature prominent speakers, including President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, among others. The 63,000-capacity stadium, capable of expanding to over 73,000 for larger events, was reportedly requested by Trump to accommodate mourners traveling from across the country. Strict security protocols will be in place, including metal detectors and potential pat-downs, with a comprehensive list of prohibited items that includes alcohol, weapons, fireworks, drones, bags, and inappropriate attire. Local law enforcement has stated that the security preparations are on par with those typically reserved for major sporting events like the Super Bowl. The presence of so many prominent figures and the high-profile nature of the event has made security a top priority





Charlie Kirk Memorial Security Arizona Donald Trump

