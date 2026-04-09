Man Jailed for 11 Years After Blowing Up Girlfriend's House in 'Meltdown'

A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after intentionally causing an explosion that destroyed his girlfriend's house and damaged neighboring properties following an argument.

Paul Solway, a 58-year-old man, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after intentionally causing an explosion that destroyed his girlfriend's home and significantly impacted the surrounding neighborhood. The incident occurred on the evening of June 10th of the previous year at Joanne Waterfall's terraced house on Eden Street in Alvaston, Derby. Solway, driven by what was described in court as a 'meltdown' following his eviction by Ms.

Waterfall, leaked gas from a pipe within the property and subsequently ignited a chair, leading to a massive explosion that ripped through the front of the house and sent debris flying into the street. The blast was captured on video footage released by Derbyshire Constabulary, demonstrating the force of the detonation and the immediate devastation caused. The sentencing took place at Derby Crown Court, where Solway appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham, having admitted to six counts of damaging property and reckless endangerment of life concerning six houses. Ms. Waterfall was left with nothing but the clothes she was wearing, and several neighboring properties also sustained severe damage, necessitating their demolition and impacting the lives of many residents in the area. The aftermath of the explosion necessitated a prolonged presence of police, fire crews, and gas workers, remaining at the scene for more than 17 hours to secure the area and investigate the cause of the explosion. \The impact of Solway's actions extended far beyond the immediate physical damage. Ms. Waterfall, in a statement read in court, expressed the complete loss of her belongings and the necessity of starting over from scratch. She also conveyed her belief that the sentence, considering the scale of the destruction and the emotional toll on the victims, was insufficient. Judge Shaun Smith KC, presiding over the sentencing, emphasized the devastating consequences of Solway’s actions on the community. He noted the loss of substantial savings for some residents, along with their reliance on council-provided accommodation following the explosion. He highlighted the lasting effects on the entire street, with virtually all residents experiencing some form of consequence due to Solway's actions. Prosecutor Paul Raudnitz KC detailed the events leading up to the explosion, including Solway's emotional state, his threat of self-harm, and the deliberate actions he took to disconnect a gas pipe and set a chair on fire. He described the defendant emerging from the rear of the property after the blast, his hair completely burned off, highlighting his proximity to the explosion. The court also heard a statement from another homeowner, whose family home had been partially demolished, describing their emotional distress. Several other neighbors had suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage to their homes and vehicles. Judge Smith noted that the defendant has shown no remorse, adding to the victim's pain. \The sentencing included a restraining order prohibiting Solway from contacting Ms. Waterfall. Detective Constable Shaun Carter of Derbyshire Police emphasized the distress and devastation caused by Solway's actions, noting the ongoing impact on the community. He acknowledged the impossibility of restoring the losses suffered by those affected, particularly those who lost their homes. Detective Constable Carter expressed the hope that the prison sentence would offer some solace and assist them in looking towards the future. The damage caused not only resulted in the loss of property but also caused significant financial, emotional, and social hardship to numerous individuals and families, highlighting the severity of Solway’s deliberate actions and the profound impact on the affected community. Judge Smith KC mentioned in his sentencing speech that Solway's actions impacted the whole street





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