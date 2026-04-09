Man Jailed for 11 Years After Blowing Up Girlfriend's House in 'Meltdown' Following Breakup

A man received an 11-year prison sentence for intentionally causing an explosion at his girlfriend's home after they broke up, leading to the destruction of her house and damage to neighboring properties in Alvaston, Derby.

Paul Solway, a 58-year-old man, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after he intentionally caused an explosion at his girlfriend's home in Alvaston, Derby, following their breakup. The incident occurred on the evening of June 10 last year when Solway, after being asked to move out by his girlfriend, Joanne Waterfall, triggered a gas leak and set fire to a chair, leading to a massive explosion that destroyed the house and caused significant damage to neighboring properties.

The sentencing followed Solway's guilty plea to six counts of damaging property and being reckless as to whether life was endangered, relating to the six houses impacted by his actions. Video footage released by Derbyshire Constabulary showed the front of the house being blown into the street, narrowly missing a passing car, highlighting the severity of the explosion and the potential for greater loss of life.\The court heard that the explosion was preceded by a series of concerning behaviors from Solway, including him punching a garden fence and telling a neighbor he was going to be dead by night. He disconnected a gas pipe before igniting a fire, which then caused the explosion. The aftermath was extensive. Ms. Waterfall was left with nothing, having lost all her possessions and her home. Two neighboring properties also had to be demolished. The judge, Shaun Smith KC, described the effects as devastating, noting that residents had lost significant amounts of money and were now, in some cases, reliant on council-provided accommodation. The Judge added that Solway's actions affected the entire community on the street, leaving them all to suffer the consequences of his actions that night. Solway suffered serious burns and was placed in a medically induced coma following the blast. After the incident, the court heard that Solway confirmed he was with a dog in the property when asked, by officers, while being treated with oxygen and said he would turn the gas off in the basement.\In her statement, Ms. Waterfall expressed her lack of remorse from Solway, stating that she believed he had plotted the incident to get back at her. The judge made Solway subject to a restraining order, which prohibits him from contacting Ms. Waterfall. Detective Constable Shaun Carter of Derbyshire Police emphasized the impact of Solway's actions, noting the distress and devastation caused to the community. He said that almost a year after the incident, many families were still dealing with the consequences of his reckless and dangerous actions. The case underscores the devastating consequences of domestic disputes escalating to acts of violence and destruction. It highlights the long-term impact on the victims, not only in terms of property damage and financial loss but also the emotional trauma and disruption to their lives. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential severity of domestic violence and the importance of seeking help and intervention before situations escalate to such dangerous levels. The Judge shared that the explosion not only destroyed the home of Waterfall but also destroyed the home of a woman whose house had been in her family for four generations, leaving her in a 'really dark place'. Other neighbors suffered thousands of pounds of damage to their homes and cars, the court heard





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