A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after repeatedly giving his partner sleeping pills and sexually abusing her while she was unconscious, filming the attacks and sharing them online.

A 32-year-old man has been jailed for 12 years after repeatedly sexually abusing his unconscious partner by giving her sleeping tablets and filming the attacks.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. He had admitted six counts of assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, one charge of sharing an intimate video and a cannabis possession charge. Indefinite sexual harm prevention orders and restraining orders were also imposed on the defendant. The abuse took place over 13 months.

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Police Contacted By Sex Worker

The court heard that police were contacted in February by a sex worker after the defendant sent her "disappearing" videos of him carrying out the abuse. The man had claimed his "kink" was "sexually abusing his girlfriend's sister while she was asleep," prosecutor Laura Hocknell told the court. The sex worker, referred to as EK, showed "remarkable presence of mind" by recording the footage on a second phone so she could pass it to police.

The videos ranged from four seconds to over two minutes and showed a female lying on a bed being abused while asleep or unresponsive. Some footage showed her underwear removed or the defendant engaging in sexual acts with her. Police arrested the man at the home in Nottinghamshire he shared with his partner. They seized devices and found additional videos, further messages about "sleep abuse" and evidence of material being shared online, including on Reddit.

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The victim told officers she "knew it would be something like that" when told of the arrest. She explained she had confronted him after being woken recently, and he claimed it was because he had dropped something while masturbating. She told police he had been giving her sleeping pills, but she became suspicious after waking on some occasions to discover things had moved in the room or that she was no longer wearing underwear.

On one occasion, she woke with his genitals close to her face. The defendant initially told police he had been drunk when he messaged the sex worker and that it was "a fantasy.

Defendant Pleads Guilty To Charges

" He denied the offences. But he later pleaded guilty to all charges in June. The victim was not present in court. In a statement she said learning she had been targeted in her sleep had "a profound and devastating effect" on her, leaving her unable to work and facing homelessness.

She said: "I can't switch off from it. I feel trapped by what he has done. I have constant anxiety and feel on edge. I have difficulty sleeping.

" "This happened within my own home, a place which should have felt safe, now I can't feel safe in my own bedroom. The person I planned a future with has left me heartbroken and devastated.

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" "What has been done to me has not only affected my past and present but has taken away the future I thought I had. " She also described feeling exposed, humiliated and completely powerless. She revealed the couple had previously argued after discovering the man had uploaded intimate videos of her to the online forum Reddit without her consent.

She said the worst aspect was that the abuse happened while she was asleep in her own home, leaving her with a lingering fear that it may have been live-streamed to an unknown audience. Passing sentence, Judge Mark Watson called the offences "depraved.

Judge Calls Offences Depraved

" He told the defendant: "You shared a bed, for a number of months you abused the trust inherent in any relationship. " "You made excuses and shrugged off her concerns. You encouraged her to take tablets to sleep heavily in order to abuse her. The effects on her have been profound.

" "These offences are you playing out a disturbing sexual fantasy over a period of time. You represent a danger to future partners.

" The judge rejected the defendant's claim that such behaviour was "normal male behaviour. " The court heard the defendant was expecting a baby with a new partner. The man trembled and wiped away tears with the back of his hands as he was sentenced. The judge noted the defendant's ability to commit the crimes relied entirely on the victim's trust and her willingness to take medication for legitimate health reasons.

The case highlights the dangers of non-consensual recording and sexual exploitation within intimate relationships.