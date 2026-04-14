Man Jailed for Life After Killing Deaf Woman in Senseless Attack

A man nicknamed 'Nasty' has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a deaf woman, Zahwa Mukhtar, following a night out in London. The court heard details of the brutal attack, where the victim was thrown from a car and then fatally punched. The judge condemned the defendant's 'callous and selfish' actions, highlighting the senseless nature of the crime and the profound loss suffered by Ms. Mukhtar's family.

Duane Owusu, known as 'Nasty', has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years and six months for the murder of Zahwa Mukhtar.

The tragic incident unfolded after a night out when Owusu violently attacked Ms. Mukhtar, a profoundly deaf woman, following a rave in east London.

The court heard how Owusu, angered by Ms. Mukhtar's behavior in a car they were sharing with others, threw her out of the vehicle and then punched her, causing her to fall and fatally injure her head.

The judge described Owusu's actions as 'callous and selfish', highlighting his complete disregard for Ms. Mukhtar's well-being. Evidence presented included harrowing footage of the assault, showing Owusu kicking Ms. Mukhtar before delivering the fatal blow.

Owusu's callous actions left Ms. Mukhtar critically injured and alone at 4:30 AM with no support, miles from home, and under the influence of alcohol and drugs. After the assault, Owusu re-entered the car, leaving Ms. Mukhtar to die on the pavement.

The prosecution highlighted the senseless nature of the killing, emphasizing the vulnerability of the victim.

The court also heard from Ms. Mukhtar's brother, Jamaluddin Mukhtar, who spoke of her warmth, kindness, and perseverance, expressing the profound loss felt by the family.

The victim was described as a bright, bubbly, enthusiastic, and determined individual. She worked as a finance assistant and was also a daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece. The loss of her has left an enormous void in her family's hearts and in the lives of those who knew her.





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