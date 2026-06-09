Man Jailed for Life for Brutal Murder of Partner and Gas Explosion

Clifton George received a life sentence for murdering his partner Annabel Rook with 31 stab wounds andthen destroying their home with a gas explosion. The victim's family called the killer selfish and narcissistic. A separate stabbing occurred in Belfast.

A shocking double homicide case has concluded with Clifton George, 45, being sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his partner, Annabel Rook, 46.

The brutal attack occurred at their home in Stoke Newington, east London, following a relationship breakdown. After Ms. Rook expressed her desire to end their ten-year relationship, George erupted in a violent rage, stabbing her 31 times. In a further act of destruction, he then started a fire in the basement with the intention of causing a gas canister explosion. The resulting blast ripped through the house, causing approximately £400,000 worth of damage.

During sentencing, the judge delivered a damning assessment, stating that an "overwhelming picture has emerged of your rage, anger, and volatility," noting that Ms. Rook had feared George and his wrath. The judge added that even after the murder and explosion, George "remained fixated on your self-absorbed belief that Annabel had betrayed you.

" The victim's family provided powerful victim impact statements. Ms. Rook's father, retired Old Bailey judge Peter Rook, branded George "utterly selfish.

" Her mother, Susanna Rook, called him "a wicked, totally narcissistic, damaged person" while celebrating her daughter as "optimistic, inclusive, and full of fun. " The case involves several graphic images handed to the court by police and prosecutors. In a separate but concurrent incident of violence, a man was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 9, 2026. Eyewitnesses described the assault as an attempted beheading.

A knifeman was arrested at the scene. The attack left the local community fearful and was condemned across political parties, with praise given to locals who intervened to stop the attack





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Murder Stabbing Gas Explosion London Life Sentence Domestic Violence Belfast Stabbing Attack

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