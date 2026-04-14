Man Jailed for Life for Murder of Deaf Woman After Night Out

Duane Owusu, known as 'Nasty', was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Zahwa Mukhtar, a profoundly deaf woman. The killing occurred after a night out in London, fueled by Owusu's anger over Mukhtar's actions in a car. The court heard harrowing details of the assault, emphasizing Owusu's callous disregard for Mukhtar's life. The minimum sentence is 16 years and six months.

Duane Owusu, nicknamed 'Nasty,' has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years and six months for the murder of Zahwa Mukhtar. The tragic incident unfolded after a night out in Stoke Newington, where Mukhtar, a profoundly deaf 27-year-old, encountered Owusu and his friends. The evening took a devastating turn when Owusu became enraged by Mukhtar's behaviour in a car they were sharing after a rave. This included her filming on her mobile phone.

The judge, Richard Marks KC, emphasized Owusu's callous disregard for Mukhtar's well-being, highlighting his indifference to her condition after the assault. The prosecution presented evidence showing Owusu's brutal attack, which involved ejecting Mukhtar from the car and then delivering a fatal punch, leading to her death. Witnesses described her pleading for mercy before the fatal blow, with one witness, Paige Allen, characterizing Owusu's demeanor as one of pure rage.

The court heard harrowing details of the assault, including Owusu kicking Mukhtar in the face and shouting at others to leave her. The victim's brother, Jamaluddin Mukhtar, shared a poignant statement, remembering his sister as a remarkable woman whose warmth and kindness left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

The severity of the crime and Owusu's lack of remorse were key factors in the sentencing. The judge stated that even if Owusu did not know the severity of the injury, he displayed a 'callous and selfish behaviour', choosing to leave the vulnerable woman in the street. This action demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life and a complete failure to assist someone in need.

The court showed footage of the assault, where Owusu threw the victim's phone and then punched her after she was ejected from the vehicle and fell to the ground. This graphic footage underscored the brutality of the attack and the helplessness of the victim.

The prosecutor said Mukhtar fell in with a group of strangers on the night out. The vehicle occupants had been drinking and taking drugs, including Mukhtar. The prosecutor described her behaviour as erratic within the vehicle, which, it appears, caused increasing annoyance. Before the fatal blow, Mukhtar began filming a video on her phone, which seemed to trigger the violence.

The court heard that Mukhtar fell so hard she suffered a fractured skull and fatal brain injury. Instead of helping her, Owusu told everyone else in the car to leave her. The sentencing reflects the severity of the crime and the devastating impact of Owusu's actions on Mukhtar's family and the community.

The court heard of her aspiration to live like any other young person in their twenties. Mukhtar worked as a finance assistant at the Young Vic Theatre, and she was described as 'bright, bubbly, enthusiastic and very eager to learn'. Her life was tragically cut short by Owusu's act of violence, leaving a profound sense of loss for all who knew her. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violence and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.





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