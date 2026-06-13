Man Jailed for 'Terrible and Vicious' Knife Attack on Family Holiday

A 22-year-old man from Middlesbrough has been jailed for a 'terrible and vicious' knife attack on a family holiday in North Yorkshire. The victim, a 38-year-old father, suffered severe nerve damage and long-term physical effects, and his family has been left with mental torture and financial distress.

A man has been jailed following a terrible and vicious knife attack at a holiday park in North Yorkshire Crown Court on Friday (12 June) following the incident at Flamingo Land Resort near Pickering last year.

The 22-year-old from Middlesbrough pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent. The court heard that the attack took place just after 1am on Thursday, September 18. The victim, a 38-year-old father from the Scottish Borders, was staying in a nearby caravan with his family, including his partner, son, and brother. Donnelly had been involved in a domestic dispute with his partner.

When the victim attempted to intervene and calm the situation down, Donnelly retrieved a four-inch, black-handled knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed the father three times in the abdomen. Donnelly fled the holiday park immediately after the attack. Following extensive searches by law enforcement, he was intercepted and arrested by officers later that day after the vehicle he was travelling in was stopped over the Cleveland Police border.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance for emergency surgery to repair a punctured colon. Police Investigator Liberty, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, stated that the evidence presented against Donnelly during the trial was overwhelming. He was left with very little option but to plead guilty to this terrible, vicious offence that could so easily have taken an innocent man's life, she said.

Despite surviving the unprovoked knife attack, it has had a huge, long-term effect on the victim and his family. They have had to learn to live with everything that this senseless violent act has left behind. I really hope the outcome at court provides them with some comfort and strength to move forward with their lives. The father detailed the devastating physical and emotional toll the attack has taken on his entire family, describing their reality as mental torture.

Whilst on holiday at the park we had a great time, I was there with my partner, my son, and my brother along with his family, the victim said. What was a family holiday, has turned into a nightmare, not only for myself but my wider family too. Since the incident happened back, my whole family has been affected in some sort of way. My son, who is 15 years old, hasn't been the same since.

I worry about him. He has become a lot quieter. He used to be social and go out with his friends often. Since the incident happened, he hardly goes out with friends anymore.

He is terrified. I have noticed he has become more attached to my partner and I. He used to sit in his bedroom on a night as teenagers do.

However, now he sits with us in the living room and spends more time with us than ever before. My brother and his family who were away with us have been impacted massively by what they experienced. I have been blaming myself for this and for going to their caravan. Both my parents have been impacted since the incident.

They have been full of worry. My mum's health has deteriorated massively since, which has been an additional concern that we have all had to deal with. In terms of myself, I feel my life has changed completely and I have struggled dealing with what has happened. Talking about this now, has put a lump in my throat, and I never used to be a crier.

I have been through a lot in life however this has knocked me, I have never experienced anything like this. I never would have imagined I would have. But that hasn't worked, I'm feeling helpless. It's been hard and I have a lot I still need to deal with.

My mental health because of the incident has massively declined. I haven't wanted to be around people which has not only affected my personal relationships but my ability to maintain my employment. I would describe it as mental torture. The victim suffered severe nerve damage in his right leg, causing persistent weakness and mobility issues that required his partner to take on full-time care duties during his recovery.

Due to his inability to maintain regular employment, the family faced immediate financial distress, forcing them to take out high-interest loans to cover living costs. The mental toll and long-term physical effects will be something I will carry with me for the foreseeable, he added. I have not slept decently since the stabbing; my mind plays the events repeatedly. I relive it.

Following on, over the last six months I have nearly lost my job due to not being able to cope with the daily tasks and struggling to explain to my management about what happened to me. I still have the fear of losing my job daily which contributes to the financial stresses my partner and I have been experiencing.

When I was off work initially, we were really struggling for money, we had to take out a loan from my work. Which we are still repaying, along with the added interest. We had no choice but to due to me not being able to work, this debt is now hanging over us





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Knife Attack Holiday Park North Yorkshire Middlesbrough Section 18 Wounding With Intent Domestic Dispute Mental Torture Financial Distress High-Interest Loans

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