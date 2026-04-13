Man Jailed for Throwing Teenage Girlfriend from 40ft Tower Block

A controlling boyfriend in Solihull, Birmingham, has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing his teenage girlfriend from a fourth-floor tower block. The victim, who survived the fall with severe injuries, was subjected to a pattern of abuse and manipulation by the defendant, including physical violence and attempts to control her life.

A chilling case has unfolded in Solihull, Birmingham, where a controlling boyfriend has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing his teenage girlfriend from a 40ft tower block. The incident occurred on November 12, 2022, at Merton House, leaving the victim with life-altering injuries. Jordan Herring, 22, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm, though acquitted of attempted murder.

The court heard how Herring subjected his then-girlfriend, Bobbie Goodman, to a pattern of abuse and manipulation before the horrific act. The attack stemmed from a cannabis-fueled rage triggered by messages from other men on her Snapchat account. The victim, then 18, had moved in with Herring in April 2022. She had become increasingly withdrawn from her family, and he began to exert 'increasing control over her and her life'. Before the fall, Herring had warned his victim 'I will throw you out, I will kill you'. The court heard harrowing details of the events leading up to the fall. After discovering messages on Ms. Goodman's phone, Herring attacked her physically and verbally. Judge Simon Drew KC, sentencing Herring, described him as a 'dangerous offender'. He recounted the escalation of control Herring exerted over the victim, noting that she had become dependent on him. The judge highlighted the disturbing CCTV footage of the fall, emphasizing the victim's narrow escape from hitting the concrete pavement. Herring made no attempt to provide first aid and tried to cover up the incident, even coercing Ms Goodman into lying about what had happened. Prior to throwing the victim out of the window, Herring assaulted her twice and interrogated her over messages, which was made worse by his cannabis consumption and violent jealousy. Herring had already isolated Ms Goodman from her family by taking her to Merton House, the same residence as his mother. The footage also showed Herring's mother helping to carry the injured victim back into the flat, delaying the call to emergency services. The injuries sustained by Ms. Goodman were severe, including a collapsed lung, shattered pelvis, broken ribs, and a smashed spine. She spent a month in intensive care and required a wheelchair for several months after discharge. She continues to suffer constant pain from her back and pelvis. Ms. Goodman, now 21, provided a victim statement, expressing the profound impact of Herring's actions on her life. She stated her immense gratitude for surviving the ordeal, acknowledging the lasting physical and emotional scars left by the attack. The sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of controlling relationships and the devastating consequences of domestic violence. The judge also extended Herring's license period by a year. This case emphasizes the importance of recognizing the signs of abuse and seeking help when facing controlling behavior, which can escalate into severe physical harm





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