West Midlands Police and RSPCA investigate a disturbing Ring doorbell video showing a man kicking a ginger cat onto Summer Hill Road in Halesowen on November 23.

A disturbing video captured by a Ring doorbell camera shows a man kicking a ginger tabby cat onto a busy road in Dudley. The attack occurred on Monday, November 23, at 11:27 am on Summer Hill Road in Halesowen. West Midlands Police and the RSPCA are now investigating the incident as a clear case of animal cruelty.

Video Details Show Unprovoked Attack on Pet

The footage records the ginger tabby cat grooming itself before wandering toward the street. A man wearing a black jacket, a hat, and jeans walked into the frame and kicked the animal with his right foot. The force of the kick sent the cat into the path of oncoming traffic, causing it to disappear from the camera's view.

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The man was seen smoking a cigarette during the incident. After kicking the cat, he and his female companion continued walking down the road in single file. Another man was later seen walking in the middle of the road as a car passed by, but the cat did not reappear in the video.

Authorities Confirm Investigation Into Suspect

The Stourbridge and District RSPCA confirmed that both West Midlands Police and RSPCA England and Wales have been notified of the event. The animal charity described the action as an abhorrent act of cruelty. Officials stated they are currently unable to determine the current condition or survival status of the cat.

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The owner of the animal has not yet been identified. Police and the RSPCA are appealing for witnesses who may have further information about the man. The suspect remains unknown to investigators, but the video provides clear visual evidence of his appearance and actions.

Public Outrage and RSPCA Appeal for Information

The video has spread widely across social media platforms, sparking intense anger among residents. Many viewers have demanded that the man and his female companion be named and prosecuted. Social media comments have described the suspect as a coward and criticized the woman for her presence during the assault.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA expressed gratitude to those reporting suspected animal suffering. The charity emphasized that they will investigate all complaints regarding animal welfare. Individuals with first-hand information are urged to contact the RSPCA England and Wales hotline at 0300 123 4999 and quote reference number 01952332.

Next Steps in the Criminal Inquiry

West Midlands Police has been contacted regarding the incident, though no official comment has been issued. The investigation continues as authorities analyze the Ring doorbell footage to identify the suspects. The case highlights the critical role of community surveillance in documenting animal abuse.

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The RSPCA continues to monitor the situation and will update the public if new information becomes available. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior or additional footage that may assist the ongoing investigation. The severity of the attack has prompted calls for stricter legal consequences for such acts of violence against pets.