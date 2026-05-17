Man on Fire Becomes Netflix's Most-Viewed Series Ever

A 'binge worthy' action series featuring 'Denzel Washington's best film' has become Netflix's most-watched show, attracting millions of views and hours of viewership, even surpassing true crime documentary series 'Should I Marry a Murderer?' in popularity.

A 'binge worthy' action series has smashed records as it becomes Netflix 's most watched show this week, bringing in millions of views. Man on Fire is an adaptation of the book series written by A.J.

Quinnell, similar to that of 'Denzel Washington's best film' that was released in 2004. Landing on Netflix last month, it follows the story of John Creasy, who was once a high functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, but now is plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, an official synopsis reads: 'Based on A.J. Quinnell's book series, Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy.

'Once a high functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever. After being released on April 30, the series immediately found its way in the top 10 worldwide.

According to Tudum, Man on Fire Season 1 made its way to the top spot during the week of April 27 to May 3. In that week alone, it brought in around 11m views with a staggering 61m hours viewed. Again, the series maintained its place in the top spot for another week, between May 4 and May 10 as it brought in 12.6m views.

Having already spent two weeks at number one, it remains to be seen whether Man on Fire will continue its success. The series has been a hit with viewers as one person wrote on Reddit: 'This show was pretty binge-worthy.

' Another said on social media: 'Man on fire is so good might have to watch it twice. ' Over on IMDb, one reviewer said: 'Man on Fire is a must watch for any action fan. ' They added: 'I couldn't get enough of this series, so much so that I'm binging through it as fast as possible.

' Another penned: 'I loved the movie this was based on with Denzel Washington so I had reservations that this wouldn't live up to my expectations but Man on Fire is every bit as good as I had hoped for...better in fact. It's filled with enough drama and action to make each episode as entertaining as the next.

' A third added: 'Denzel Washington is one of my favourite actors and Man On Fire is one of my favourite movies. This series has very little in it to use the name.

However, as a stand alone mini-series it's one of the best things I've ever seen on Netflix. Also seeing success on Netflix is true crime documentary series Should I Marry a Murderer? which also spent two weeks in the top 10, bringing in 8m views during May 4 and May 10. This follows success from the week prior when it saw 10.6 million views. Man on Fire Season 1 can be streamed on Netflix





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Netflix Man On Fire Action Series Adaptation Denzel Washington PTSD Influence Viewership Success

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