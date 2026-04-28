Man on Trial for Murder After Fatal Punch Outside Village Pub

Nathan Gothard, 37, is accused of murdering David Darke, 66, after punching him outside The Crown Inn in Appleby Magna following a fight and an attempt by Mr. Darke to help him up. The court heard Gothard was initially ejected from the pub for inappropriate behavior.

A man is standing trial accused of murder after a fatal attack outside a village pub just days before Christmas. Nathan Gothard , 37, allegedly punched David Darke , 66, to death after Mr. Darke had helped Gothard to his feet following a fight.

The incident occurred outside The Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire, on December 21st. The court heard that Gothard had earlier been ejected from the pub for inappropriate behavior towards women, including making unwanted advances and claiming the pub was 'his terrain'. He then waited outside for a group of hotel workers from a nearby Best Western, initiating a confrontation with Ty Fern, which he lost, being knocked down and kicked.

Mr. Darke, who was with his colleagues on a Christmas party outing, intervened to help Gothard up, but Gothard then retaliated by punching Mr. Darke with such force that he fell and suffered a fatal head injury. The prosecution, led by Peter Joyce KC, argued that Gothard acted out of 'rage' and a desire for 'revenge' after 'losing face' in the initial fight with Mr. Fern. He deliberately sought out the group outside the pub, intending to continue the argument.

Witnesses described Gothard's behavior inside the pub as 'menacing, threatening and argumentative', and the landlady and her partner attempted to de-escalate the situation, eventually escorting him out. However, Gothard refused to go home, instead lurking outside and waiting for the opportunity to confront the partygoers. The court was shown CCTV footage of the initial fight with Mr. Fern and Mr. Darke assisting Gothard, followed by the fatal punch, though the moment of impact wasn't captured on camera.

Gothard was later seen 'bouncing away' from the scene. Mr. Darke was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on December 27th. His family described him as a 'deeply loved father' and 'proud grandfather', emphasizing his kindness, active lifestyle, and passion for life. They expressed their profound grief at his tragic and untimely death.

Gothard initially claimed he had been threatened by Mr. Darke in a statement to the police, but the prosecution dismissed this as a 'dishonest' account, asserting that the attack was not self-defense. The trial continues, with the jury tasked with determining whether Gothard is guilty of murder. The case highlights the devastating consequences of unchecked aggression and the tragic loss of life resulting from a senseless act of violence.

The incident has deeply affected the local community and serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible behavior and conflict resolution





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Murder Pub Fight Leicestershire David Darke Nathan Gothard Appleby Magna Crown Inn

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